‘Batwoman’ Debuts First Look at Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy (PHOTO)

You’ve seen her beginning to embrace her Poison Ivy side, and now, the CW has released an official look at Nicole Kang’s Dr. Mary Hamilton as the supervillain!

In Batwoman Season 3, Mary was infected by one of the missing Bat trophies and we saw her face off with the Bat Team — Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Luke Fox/Batwing (Camrus Johnson) — in the latest episode. But she’ll fully transform into the supervillain of Poison Ivy in the November 24 hour. Check out the full look at the new side of Mary below. Doesn’t she look awesome?

“As Ryan’s family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary,” teases the CW of “Pick Your Poison,” the midseason finale. “Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick in her stepsister who is transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy!”

And Mary has a new character description! She’s no longer “the selfless and caring” person we’ve gotten to know and love. Rather, she is now “a pernicious and virulent version of herself,” the CW reveals. “No longer content with her supporting role on the Bat Team, Poison Ivy Mary uses her newfound powers to stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires — regardless of who or what may be in her way. But more awaits Mary as her destiny delivers her at the root of her new persona, as she realizes her power bloomed to give life to another…Gotham’s long lost and most infamous botanist.”

“I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy. She’s here… finally!” Kang said in a statement. “That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way. I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy— thank you.”

According to executive producer Caroline Dries, “as we’ve watched the fallout of Batman’s Rogues’ weapons this season, we wanted to make a few of these ‘trophies’ personal to our Bat Team, and Mary felt like the ideal character to go through a major ‘photosynthesis.’ The fun part of making each villain’s powers transferable is that we get to do our own spin on the character — this one through the lens of what Mary would create: something heightened, playful, fashion-forward, and sexy. It was so exciting to work alongside Nicole as we picked hair color, eye color and, of course, the clothing itself. But it wasn’t until Nicole showed up on set and absolutely killed her performance that the character of Poison Ivy Mary was complete.”

When it comes to Poison Ivy’s look on Batwoman, “I created this costume to reflect Mary’s desire to be seen and heard by those closest to her, while maintaining her unique eye for fun and fanciful fashion; a strong shoulder and a corset to symbolize a trellis guiding her alter ego upwards,” costume designer Maya Mani said.

“I envisioned her character being intrinsically powerful, alluring and seductive; it was the combination of beautiful glowy skin, with colors selected to enhance and celebrate Nicole’s complexion and structure,” makeup department head Cory Roberts added.

Hair department head Ashley Young shared, “Nicole and I tried multiple wigs in different shades of red till we found the perfect one so that we didn’t lose ‘Mary’ in all the glamour but could reflect her and bring out her Poison Ivy alter ego.”

What do you think of Mary as Poison Ivy?

Batwoman, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW