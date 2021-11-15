Fall shows are heading into midseason breaks (some with what are considered winter finales, others with fall finales), but we already know when some will be returning in the new year.

From early premieres on ABC, Fox, and NBC for their new shows to post-Olympics returns for NBC’s lineup (including when Thursdays go full-Law & Order) to how CBS is filling its schedule in February, we have you covered. Check out the midseason 2022 schedule below for new and returning shows (and be sure to check back as we update it with more dates).

Tuesday, December 7

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Early Series Premiere)(ABC)

Monday, December 13

10:00 p.m.: American Auto (Early Series Premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, December 14

8:00 p.m.: Grand Crew (Early Series Premiere)(NBC)

Monday, December 20

8:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Season 5 Premiere)(The CW)

Sunday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Special Time)(Fox)

9:30 p.m.: The Great North (Special Time)(Fox)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (New Time Period)(CBS)

Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere)(Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Kenan (Season Premiere)(NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Kenan (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: That’s My Jam (Time Period Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

Tuesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: American Auto (Time Period Premiere)(NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Grand Crew (Time Period Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere) (ABC)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Season Premiere)(NBC)

9:30 p.m.: black-ish (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Queens (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (2-Hour 33rd Season Premiere)(CBS)

8:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season Premiere)(Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Chase (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Good Sam (Series Premiere)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Women of the Movement (series premiere) (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-Hour Series Premiere)(Fox)

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:30 p.m.: B Positive (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Friday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (11th Season Premiere)(CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

Sunday, January 9

8:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season Premiere)(Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Series Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Fox)

Tuesday, January 11

8:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Season 2 Premiere)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Naomi (Series Premiere)(The CW)

Wednesday, January 12

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW)

Thursday, January 13

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

9:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

Sunday, January 16

8:00 p.m.: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 Premiere)(The CW)

Monday, January 17

9:00 p.m.: 4400 (The CW)

Monday, January 24

10:01 p.m.: Promised Land (series premiere) (ABC)

Thursday, January 27

8:00 p.m.: Walker (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Legacies (The CW)

Sunday, January 30

10:00 p.m.: Monarch (Series Premiere)(Fox)

Tuesday, February 1

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

Wednesday, February 2

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (3rd Season Premiere)(CBS)

Thursday, February 3

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Friday, February 4, 11 & 18

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)(CBS)

Sunday, February 6, 13 & 20

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Monday, February 7 & 14

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Wednesday, February 9, 16 & 23 (finale)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Saturday, February 19

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Monday, February 21

8:00 p.m.: American Song Contest (Premiere)(NBC)

8:00 p.m.: All American (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Series Premiere)(The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Endgame (Premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, February 22

8:00 p.m.: American Auto (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Grand Crew (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, February 24

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Friday, February 25

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (New Time)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (NBC)

Tuesday, March 8

10:00 p.m.: The Thing About Pam (Premiere)(NBC)

Sunday, March 6

8:00 p.m.: Riverdale (New Time Period)(The CW)

Wednesday, March 9

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour 42nd Season Premiere)(CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (New Night)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Season 2 Premiere)(The CW)

Friday, March 11

8:00 p.m.: Charmed (Season 4 Premiere)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)

Tuesday, March 15

8:00 p.m.: Young Rock (Season Premiere)(NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)(NBC)

Wednesday, March 16

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Regular Time Period)(CBS)