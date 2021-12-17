Will ‘Station 19’ Save a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doc in the Winter Premiere Crossover? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”]

Well, the good news is you’ll only have to wait until February 24 to learn the fate of the Grey’s Anatomy doctor in the car as it went over a ridge — and that’ll happen in an event that once again brings together the ABC medical drama and its spinoff, Station 19.

In the Grey’s midseason finale, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) traveled to pick up a heart for Dr. Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk. But an accident on the way back — the driver had a stroke — left their car on its side, ready to tip over a ridge if anyone moved the wrong way. Teddy was able to climb out and make it to the road with the heart, then Owen forced Hayes to climb out, claiming he’d follow… only to still be in the vehicle when it went over.

Now, the promo for the upcoming crossover shows that the firefighters will kick off with the crossover with the rescue of Owen, with Ben Warren (Jason George) leading the charge to save his friend. And while we’re likely supposed to be worried when Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) reports “civilian down, no pulse,” we’re thinking that’s the driver.

As for what’s going on at the hospital, it looks like Hayes brings in the heart (will he make it in time?), but he’s going to have to face questions — from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) about the accident and Teddy about what went down after she left. “What happened in that car?” she asks. “What are you not telling me?” Perhaps about the drugs Owen wanted Hayes to give dying soldiers like he’d given to Noah? Watch the promo below for more.

Station 19–Grey’s Anatomy, Winter Premiere Crossover, February 24, 2022, 8/7c, ABC