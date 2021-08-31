‘Manifest’: 7 Things We Want to See in the Final Season

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest
Manifest fans celebrated on 828 Day when Netflix announced that it had picked up the drama for a fourth and final season (of 20 episodes!) because now it means they’ll get those answers they were left craving after that crazy cliffhanger. (NBC canceled it days after the Season 3 finale.)

And while we do know that showrunner Jeff Rake had a plan for what would have come next if NBC had renewed it for a fourth season, who knows how much of that we’ll actually see now that there will only be 20 more episodes (versus the multiple seasons he’d had in mind)? Sure, we want answers to older Cal (Ty Doran) and where he’s been, where Captain Daly (Frank Deal) and the plane disappeared to, and whether the Stone family will be reunited with baby Eden, but there are also other things we’re hoping to see in these final episodes.

Manifest, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela in Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

A flashback to that fateful Flight 828

We’ve seen the passengers of 828 on that plane enough times in flashbacks to the beginning of the flight and Callings that we’re ready to truly see everything that happened (and not just revisit it in the passengers’ visions). What better way to end the series than for viewers to watch those events play out?

Josh Dallas as Ben in Manifest
Peter Kramer/Warner Brothers/NBC

Definitive answers

This is an obvious one, but it’s worth saying: We need definitive answers to all of our questions about Flight 828 because this is going to be the last chance to get them. (Sure, Netflix did bring Lucifer back for a sixth season after declaring the fifth the final, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.)

Josh Dallas as Ben, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela in Manifest
Peter Kramer/Warner Brothers

Time jump(s) to get to their "death dates"

As has been established, everyone who “returns” has just as long as they were gone before they risk dying as they should have. (Matt Long’s Zeke survived after he followed the Callings. The Meth Heads all died because they were linked and one of them failed the test.) Whatever happens between now and that death date for the passengers of 828 — they returned after five and a half years — we need to see the Stones (and their friends) on that day. (But let’s not have the series end at that moment, leaving us to wonder exactly what happens next.)

J.R. Ramirez as Jared, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Matt Long as Zeke in Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

Resolution to the love triangle

When Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) came back, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) had moved on. Then she moved on and eventually married Zeke as they faced his death date. Zeke lived, the two are married, and Jared isn’t out of the picture. In fact, in the Season 3 finale, it became clear that the exes’ relationship isn’t quite over for good — and it appeared that Zeke knew it, too, based on what he witnessed (and remember: he now has this empathy power that allows him to feel others’ emotions). We hope to see the love triangle truly addressed and resolved for good in the fourth season — and once it is, let it be over for good.

Jack Messina as Cal, Athena Karkanis as Grace in Manifest
Peter Kramer/Warner Brothers

Appearances by Athena Karkanis and Jack Messina

Karkanis’ Grace may have been dying in the finale, last we saw her — Angelina (Holly Taylor) stabbed her to take her baby, Eden — but with this being the farewell tour for Manifest, it just wouldn’t be right to not see her one more time. It would be quite easy to bring her back (not to life), too: flashbacks, wherever Cal was, etc. And speaking of Cal, Messina’s role may have been taken over by Doran, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see the original actor again somehow, too. The best part about the show’s concept is that the possibilities are endless for bringing characters (and actors) back.

Holly Taylor as Angelina, Luna Blaise as Olive in Manifest
Peter Kramer/Warner Brothers

Olive is involved in the takedown of Angelina

Sure, at first it looked like Olive (Luna Blaise) was going to befriend the latest 828er to enter her family’s life, but Angelina soon proved to be a real problem — trying to replace Olive and soon becoming obsessed with baby Eden. (Setting a house on fire to prove a baby saved her definitely took things too far.) And so it would only be right that Olive is part of taking down the young woman who did all that and killed her mother considering how wary of her she became.

Josh Dallas as Ben, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi in Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

A limited number of new characters

Obviously, we’re going to be meeting new characters — there are still passengers from Flight 828 we haven’t seen yet — but hopefully, these final episodes (even though there are 20 of them) keep the focus on the main cast. Those are the characters we’ve cared about for three seasons, and they deserve a proper wrap-up. (This may also depend on who returns.)

