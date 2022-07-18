Are you ready for a steamy summer over at Peacock? Ready or not, here Love Island USA comes. Peacock acquired the American iteration of the ITV reality series from CBS earlier this year and has been promising a hotter than ever season leading up to the July 19 premiere.

Ten new singles will enter the villa in the Love Island USA Peacock premiere, all primed for their search for summer love, and the show will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

This new season will push boundaries like never before with unpredictable twists and turns and unexpected surprises, creating the ultimate recipe for summer fun.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The unscripted reality romance and competition series was filmed on the coast of California and will be hosted by Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland. Longtime Love Island narrator Iain Stirling will also narrate the U.S. version, bringing in a fan favorite from the original series.

Love Island USA will drop six episodes per week starting July 19, giving fans plenty of juicy content to sink their teeth into. Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, and Mike Espinosa are co-showrunners and executive produce with David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster.

Get to know the Love Island USA cast through their show bios and learn where to follow them on Instagram below.