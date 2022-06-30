Sarah Hyland to Host ‘Love Island USA’ on Peacock

Love Island USA is almost here but before it arrives on Peacock beginning July 19, the streamer announced that Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland will host the highly anticipated adaptation of the global phenomenon.

Set to drop six episodes per week, the reality show’s new season is pushing boundaries like never before with unpredictable twists and turns as well as unexpected surprises. Viewers are getting a peek at the summer fun with a newly-released trailer for the sexier, cheekier US version of the show.

The Peacock Original from ITV Entertainment will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings, tackle new challenges, and drop bombshells. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who will leave the villa brokenhearted.

While Hyland steps in to host, fan-favorite UK comedian Iain Stirling will continue his role as the show’s recognizable narrator. Filming on the coast of California, details about the cast will be revealed at a later date. Hyland is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family and she’s currently set to appear in Peacock’s upcoming Pitch Perfect spinoff Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin alongside Adam DeVine.

Co-showrun by Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, and Mike Espinosa, Love Island USA is executive produced by Cadman, Thursby-Palmer, Espinosa, David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster.

Catch a first look at what’s to come in the trailer, below, and don’t miss Love Island USA when it begins streaming on Peacock.

Love Island USA, Season Premiere, Tuesday, July 19, Peacock