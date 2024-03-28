Sarah Hyland Out as ‘Love Island USA’ Host, Ariana Madix Set to Replace Her

Martin Holmes
Comments
Sarah Hyland and Ariana Madix
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland has confirmed she will be exiting Love Island USA, the Peacock dating reality series she hosted for the past two seasons.

After TMZ broke the news of Hyland’s departure on Wednesday, March 27, the former Modern Family star took to social media to confirm the news.

“Well, just got a text,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer.”

She continued, “I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA. While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!”

Sarah Hyland Instagram

Sarah Hyland Instagram

Hyland, who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020, began hosting Love Island USA for season four in 2022 after the series moved from CBS to Peacock. Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg previously hosted the first three seasons.

As for who will replace Hyland, TMZ reports that Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix is set to take over the role for Season 6. The publication notes that Madix has yet to formally sign her deal but it’s expected to be inked soon, with an official announcement to follow.

How 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Will Address Scandoval, Surprise Returns & More
Related

How 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Will Address Scandoval, Surprise Returns & More

Madix isn’t a stranger to Love Island, as she previously made a cameo appearance during Season 5 to host an intense round of “Mr. and Mrs.”

The Bravo reality star has gained new popularity this past year after her part in the Tom Sandoval drama. Madix and Sandoval were in a relationship from 2014 to 2023, but the couple split last year after it was revealed Sandoval had cheated on Madix with her best friend and Vanderpump co-star, Rachel Leviss.

Madix appeared on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in third place with dance partner Pasha Pashkov. She also made her Broadway theater debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago in January 2024.

