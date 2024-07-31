‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Cast: Meet the 30 Singles Searching for Love in the Pods (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Jordan and Maria of 'Love Is Blind: UK'
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Love Is Blind is headed across the pond—and back into the pods! Love Is Blind: UK will premiere on August 7, and Netflix has revealed the 30 contestants who are headed to the pods.

Love Is Blind fans know the drill: The singles will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. After their engagement, the couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and see if their relationship can survive outside the pods. Once their wedding day arrives, the pairs will have to decide if love is truly blind.

The UK contestants hail from all across England, Scotland, and Ireland. The singles include a chicken restaurateur (yes, really), DJ, nurse, and more.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are handing over the hosting reins to Matt and Emma Willis for Love Is Blind: UK.

Scroll down to meet the full cast of Love Is Blind: UK Season 1.

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 7, Episodes 1-4, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 14, Episodes 5-9, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 21, Episodes 10-11, Netflix

Matt and Emma Willis of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Matt and Emma Willis

The couple hosts Love Is Blind: UK

Shirley of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Shirley

27, a junior doctor from London

Aaron of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Aaron

33, a chicken restaurateur from Milton Keynes, England

Sharlotte of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Sharlotte

35, a global communications director from London

Tom of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Tom

38, a PR and advertising consultant from London

Sabrina of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Sabrina

35, a director of marketing and communications from Belfast, Northern Ireland

Steven of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Steven

37, a gym owner from London

Ria of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Ria

34, a commercial contracts manager from London

Sam of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Sam

31, a product design manager from London

Priya of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Priya

37, a procurement manager from Berkshire, England

Ryan of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Ryan

31, a techno DJ and cellist from Edinburgh, Scotland

Olivia of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Olivia

28, a creative project director from London

Benaiah of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Benaiah

33, astructural landscaper from Preston, England

Nicole of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Nicole

29, head of brand and marketing from Surrey, England

Bobby of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Bobby

33, a luxury shopping guide from Staffordshire, England

Natasha of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Natasha

32, a careers coordinator from Cheshire, England

Charlie of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Charlie

34, a gym general manager from Hertfordshire, England

Maria of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Maria

30, a makeup artist from Southampton, England

Conor of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Conor

31, a health food business owner from Dublin

Lisa of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Lisa

34, a baby photographer from Edinburgh, Scotland

Freddie of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Freddie

32, a funeral director from Bolton, England

Jasmine of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Jasmine

29, a mental health nurse from London

Jake of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Jake

32, a civil engineer from Leicestershire, England

Elle of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Elle

27, a graphic designer from London

Ella of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Ella

27, a social worker from Derbyshire, England

Joanes of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Joanes

31, a resident service manager from Luton, England

Demi of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Demi

30, a safeguarding and attendance manager from London

Jordan of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Jordan

32, a fashion tech founder from Surrey, England

Catherine of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Catherine

29, a dental nurse from Jersey, England

Ollie of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Ollie

33, software sales employee from London

Richie of 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 1
Netflix / Tom Dymond

Richie

30, a sports turf maintenance director from Gloucestershire, England

