Love Is Blind is headed across the pond—and back into the pods! Love Is Blind: UK will premiere on August 7, and Netflix has revealed the 30 contestants who are headed to the pods.

Love Is Blind fans know the drill: The singles will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. After their engagement, the couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and see if their relationship can survive outside the pods. Once their wedding day arrives, the pairs will have to decide if love is truly blind.

The UK contestants hail from all across England, Scotland, and Ireland. The singles include a chicken restaurateur (yes, really), DJ, nurse, and more.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are handing over the hosting reins to Matt and Emma Willis for Love Is Blind: UK.

Scroll down to meet the full cast of Love Is Blind: UK Season 1.

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 7, Episodes 1-4, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 14, Episodes 5-9, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 21, Episodes 10-11, Netflix