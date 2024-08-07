Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind: UK Episodes 1-4.]

Love Is Blind has gone global! The highly-anticipated UK spinoff premiered on August 7 with the first four episodes. The European singles entered the pods looking for their happily ever after.

Connections deepened between the pairs over the first batch of episodes, with six couples getting engaged and meeting face-to-face. Since this is Love Is Blind, the engagements (and the drama) were just the beginning.

One relationship already fell apart after their engagement and post-pod meet-up. The remaining couples traveled to Greece for a romantic getaway to get to know their partners better as they inch closer to walking down the aisle.

Will all these couples get married and prove love is blind? Or will more of these romances meet their end as the season continues?

Scroll down to the get updates about where the current Love Is Blind: UK couples stand.

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 5-9, Wednesday, August 14, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 10-11, Wednesday, August 21, Netflix