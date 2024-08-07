‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Couples: Who Is Still Together Post-Pods?

Avery Thompson
Comments
Bobby & Jasmine; Tom & Maria on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind: UK Episodes 1-4.]

Love Is Blind has gone global! The highly-anticipated UK spinoff premiered on August 7 with the first four episodes. The European singles entered the pods looking for their happily ever after.

Connections deepened between the pairs over the first batch of episodes, with six couples getting engaged and meeting face-to-face. Since this is Love Is Blind, the engagements (and the drama) were just the beginning.

One relationship already fell apart after their engagement and post-pod meet-up. The remaining couples traveled to Greece for a romantic getaway to get to know their partners better as they inch closer to walking down the aisle.

Will all these couples get married and prove love is blind? Or will more of these romances meet their end as the season continues?

Scroll down to the get updates about where the current Love Is Blind: UK couples stand.

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 5-9, Wednesday, August 14, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 10-11, Wednesday, August 21, Netflix

Bobby and Jasmine on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Bobby & Jasmine

Status: Engaged

Bobby and Jasmine have emerged as one of the top couples of Love Is Blind: UK’s inaugural season. After getting to know each other in the pods, Bobby proposed to Jasmine, and she happily accepted. In Corfu, the couple continued to deepen their connection.

Tom and Maria on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Tom & Maria

Status: Engaged

After bonding with Maria and Natasha, Tom decided to pursue a relationship with Maria. He popped the question to Maria, and they met outside of the pods to start their next chapter.

Demi and Ollie on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Demi & Ollie

Status: Engaged

Ollie and Demi’s relationship made it out of the pods despite some initial speed bumps. The couple got engaged in the first drop of episodes and traveled to Corfu for a romantic getaway.

However, the future isn’t looking so bright for the couple. In a preview for the upcoming episodes, Ollie says he wants to leave the show!

Freddie and Catherine on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Freddie & Catherine

Status: Engaged

Catherine established connections with both Ollie and Freddie, but her relationship with Freddie won out.

Catherine and Freddie got engaged and turned up the heat during their first night in Corfu.

Steven and Sabrina on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Steven & Sabrina

Status: Engaged

Steven and Sabrina were the first couple of Love Is Blind: UK to get engaged. They were still going strong when they made it to Corfu, but will they make it to the altar?

Sam and Nicole on 'Love Is Blind UK'
Netflix

Sam & Nicole

Status: Not together

We’re not even halfway through the season, and a couple has already broken up. Sam and Nicole got engaged, but their relationship wasn’t meant to be. They didn’t go to Corfu with the other couples and broke off their engagement when they realized their relationship wasn’t that strong outside of the pods.

At the end of Episode 4, Nicole wanted to rekindle her relationship with Benaiah from the pods and asked to meet up with him so she could ask for a second chance.

Love Is Blind: UK

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 7 - 'On the Ropes'
1
Donnie Wahlberg Gives Hopeful ‘Blue Bloods’ Update
Michael Ilensami and Angela Deem in '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: No Limits' tell all
2
Angela’s PI Reveals 189-Page Report on Michael in Tense ’90 Day’ Tell All Clip
Scott Peterson and Amber Frey Netflix doc
3
Amber Frey to Speak Out About Scott Peterson in New Netflix Docuseries – See Trailer
Emme Rylan Instagram
4
‘General Hospital’ Actress Emme Rylan Breaks Silence on Lulu Recasting
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - Coverage airing on Wednesday, July 19, 2024. Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
5
Why Kelly Ripa Is Absent From ‘Live’ This Week