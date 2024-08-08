Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Is this Dating & Related? No, it’s Love Is Blind: UK. Catherine and Freddie met in the pods and discovered they have a lot more in common than they thought.

“My middle name’s Mary. It’s named after my gran,” Catherine told Freddie in the first episode. Freddie replied, “My nana was called Mary.”

Catherine started to cry, and Freddie asked her what she calls her grandfather. “Bill,” Catherine revealed, which caused a shocked reaction from Freddie. “I’ve got goosebumps,” he said.

That’s the name he called his granddad. Catherine began sobbing. “I’m really in shock,” Catherine admitted. Freddie said he was “proper confused.”

This didn’t stop Catherine and Freddie from deepening their connection. “We have things in common, as in, like, family,” Catherine said. “Like, we can relate on a deep level and we understand.”

After the release of the first four episodes, fans became concerned over the possible familial connection between Catherine and Freddie. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for 23andMe, the DNA testing company, wrote, “Do we need to get involved here?”

Uuuummm… They need to ask more questions, like where their grandparents are from, where they died, their parents names and their parents siblings names. Bill and Mary are common names, but I’d stop giggling and compare notes, to make sure we not doing something weird. pic.twitter.com/j6F1jUdW7s — Mother Earth (@wheeinhere) August 7, 2024

this is giving me vibes like the time i found out my cousins parents are cousins and i found out im related to her mom and my uncle lmao — ali (@betaghost75) August 7, 2024

So, are they related? Netflix confirmed to The Tab that Catherine and Freddie are “not cousins.” Whew! Glad that’s settled.

After getting to know Ollie in the pods as well, Catherine decided to pursue a relationship with Freddie. The couple met in person, and Freddie proposed to Catherine. “You’re literally the best thing that’s happened,” she told him after they got engaged.

The couple traveled to Corfu, Greece, for a post-pods getaway with the other pairs. These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They had sex twice on their first night in Corfu!

