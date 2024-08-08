Are ‘Love Is Blind: UK’s Catherine & Freddie Actually Related? The Truth Revealed

Avery Thompson
Comments
Catherine and Freddie in 'Love Is Blind: UK'
Netflix

Is this Dating & Related? No, it’s Love Is Blind: UK. Catherine and Freddie met in the pods and discovered they have a lot more in common than they thought.

“My middle name’s Mary. It’s named after my gran,” Catherine told Freddie in the first episode. Freddie replied, “My nana was called Mary.”

Catherine started to cry, and Freddie asked her what she calls her grandfather. “Bill,” Catherine revealed, which caused a shocked reaction from Freddie. “I’ve got goosebumps,” he said.

That’s the name he called his granddad. Catherine began sobbing. “I’m really in shock,” Catherine admitted. Freddie said he was “proper confused.”

This didn’t stop Catherine and Freddie from deepening their connection. “We have things in common, as in, like, family,” Catherine said. “Like, we can relate on a deep level and we understand.”

After the release of the first four episodes, fans became concerned over the possible familial connection between Catherine and Freddie. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for 23andMe, the DNA testing company, wrote, “Do we need to get involved here?”

So, are they related? Netflix confirmed to The Tab that Catherine and Freddie are “not cousins.” Whew! Glad that’s settled.

After getting to know Ollie in the pods as well, Catherine decided to pursue a relationship with Freddie. The couple met in person, and Freddie proposed to Catherine. “You’re literally the best thing that’s happened,” she told him after they got engaged.

The couple traveled to Corfu, Greece, for a post-pods getaway with the other pairs. These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They had sex twice on their first night in Corfu!

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 5-9, August 14, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, Episodes 10-11, August 21, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK - Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK where to stream

Love Is Blind: UK

