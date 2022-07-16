‘Longmire’: A Look Back at Season 1, 10 Years Later (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

It’s been 10 years since the first season of Longmire aired on A&E; it premiered on June 3, 2012 and ran until August 12. In honor of that anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the first season of the Western crime drama. (The first three seasons aired on A&E before Netflix saved it after cancellation for three more.)

The series, based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels by Craig Johnson, follows Robert Taylor’s Walt, a sheriff in the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming as he investigates major crimes in his jurisdiction with his staff, friends, and daughter. The cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Cassidy Freeman, and Bailey Chase.

Scroll down to take a look at the photos from the first season.

Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor)

Katee Sackhoff, Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Victoria “Vic” Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) and Walt

Lou Diamond Phillips in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips)

Zahn McClarnon in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon)

Katee Sackhoff, Robert Taylor, Zahn McClarnon in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic, Walt, and Chief Mathias

Katee Sackhoff, Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic and Walt

Lou Diamond Phillips in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Henry Standing Bear

Katee Sackhoff, Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic and Walt

Katee Sackhoff in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic

Bailey Chase in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Branch Connally (Bailey Chase)

Katee Sackhoff, Bailey Chase in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic and Branch

Adam Bartley, Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Archie “The Ferg” Ferguson (Adam Bartley) and Walt

Adam Bartley, Katee Sackhoff, Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Ferg, Vic, and Walt

Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Walt

Cassidy Freeman in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Cady Longmire (Cassidy Freeman)

Robert Taylor, A. Martinez, Bailey Chase in Longmire

Walt, Jacob Nighthorse (A. Martinez), and Branch

Gerald McRaney in Longmire
Cathy Kanavy / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Barlow Connally (Gerald McRaney)

Katee Sackhoff, Katherine LaNasa, Robert Taylor, Bailey Chase in Longmire
Cathy Kanavy / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Vic, Lizzie Ambrose (Katherine LaNasa), Walt, and Branch

Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Walt and Vic

Adam Bartley, Katee Sackhoff in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Ferg and Vic

Robert Taylor in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Walt

Lou Diamond Phillips, Charles S. Dutton in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Henry Standing Bear and Detective Fales (Charles S. Dutton)

Michael McGrady in Longmire
Ursula Coyote / ©A&E / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Warren Stark (Michael McGrady)

Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips in Longmire

Walt and Henry Standing Bear

