‘Longmire’: A Look Back at Season 1, 10 Years Later (PHOTOS)

It’s been 10 years since the first season of Longmire aired on A&E; it premiered on June 3, 2012 and ran until August 12. In honor of that anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the first season of the Western crime drama. (The first three seasons aired on A&E before Netflix saved it after cancellation for three more.)

The series, based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels by Craig Johnson, follows Robert Taylor’s Walt, a sheriff in the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming as he investigates major crimes in his jurisdiction with his staff, friends, and daughter. The cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Cassidy Freeman, and Bailey Chase.

Scroll down to take a look at the photos from the first season.

