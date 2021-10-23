Where Is the Cast of ‘Longmire’ Now?

Meredith Jacobs
50 Comments
Longmire cast
Colin Bentley; Craig Blankenhorn/CBS; Fred Norris/HBO

If you’ve been missing Longmire and the quick-approaching Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone just isn’t enough, you’re in luck — sort of.

The series ran for six seasons, three on A&E and three more on Netflix after the streaming service saved it. And if streaming the show’s six seasons isn’t enough, maybe seeing what its stars are up to now will help.

Some members of the cast of the A&E and Netflix series can be seen in upcoming series, have starred on shows that are streaming, or might have even guest-starred on another of your favorite shows.

Longmire, Seasons 1-6, Streaming Now, Netflix

Longmire_501_Unit_1044_R_CROP
John Golden Britt/Netflix

Robert Taylor (Sheriff Walt Longmire)

After Longmire, Taylor starred in the movie The Meg. He most recently appeared in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix in 2019 and 2021 Australian television drama The Newsreader. He also had roles in the 2019 films Into the Ashes and Blood Vessel.

ANOTHER_LIFE_DAY03_15_11_2018_MG-015120181203-5898-14yq6r0.dng
Colin Bentley

Katee Sackhoff (Victoria "Vic" Moretti)

Sackhoff recurred in The Flash Season 4 as Amunet Black and has lent her voice to characters on Robot Chicken and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She recently appeared in two episodes of of Disney+’s The Mandalorian and currently leads the cast of the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life, which returned for a second season in October 2021.

By Hook or by Crook
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Lou Diamond Phillips (Henry Standing Bear)

Phillips has guest starred on Graves, Criminal Minds, NCIS: New Orleans, Goliath, and Blue Bloods. He has also voiced the character of Victor Delgado on Disney’s Elena of Avalor. He most recently was seen as a main cast member on the Fox two-season crime procedural Prodigal Son.

aa7651494b09ec4cf58200131e55987052ce24f4e29cfe419cf87d35bc5fb4c25e80acb941ccab8b59fea5d165828501
Fred Norris/HBO

Cassidy Freeman (Cady Longmire)

While on Longmire, Freeman recurred on Doubt and NCIS: New Orleans. She most recently starred in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, which has been renewed for a second season.

Longmire_501_Unit_0260_R
John Golden Britt/Netflix

Adam Bartley (The Ferg)

Bartley has guest-starred on American Housewife, Love, Death & Robots, and The Magicians. He most recently appeared in episodes of Snowfall and Call Me Kat in 2021.

LGM4_10_02291_R2_CROP
Ursula Coyote / Netflix

Louanne Stephens (Ruby)

Prior to Longmire, Louanne starred on Friday Night Lights. Her most recent TV gig was in an episode of FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs.

Queen of the South - Season 4
Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network

Bailey Chase (Branch Connally)

Chase has guest-starred on Chicago P.D., Lucifer, Grimm, Twin Peaks, and Wisdom of the Crowd. He also recurred on 24: Legacy and Queen of the South, and recently in episodes of S.W.A.T., SEAL Team and The Rookie.

Longmire_607_Unit_00401_R
John Golden Britt / Netflix

A Martinez (Jacob Nighthorse)

While working on Longmire, Martinez also recurred on Days of Our Lives. After the end of the Netflix series, he guest-starred on Queen of the South. She currently stars alongside James Wolk on NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

SON_209_VR_0226_0298_RT
Van Redin/AMC

Zahn McClarnon (Officer Mathias)

In addition to recurring roles on Westworld and Queen of the South, McClarnon starred on AMC’s The Son and Nat Geo’s Barkskins. He can next be seen in Disney+’s Marvel series Hawkeye.

