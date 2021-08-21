8 Series That Will Scratch Your Neo-Western Itch Before ‘Yellowstone’ Returns

It’s already been a year and a half since Paramount Network renewed its hit drama Yellowstone for a fourth season, and we still have to wait until this fall for that season to start.

At least we have some new faces to look forward to seeing on the series: Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly, and Finn Little are joining the cast, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, production is underway on the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott teaming up to tell the story of the Dutton family’s 19th-century journey into the American West.

So yes, we’re still waiting for the return of Yellowstone and the debut of 1883, but here are some other neo-Western TV series you can binge in the meantime.

Banshee

A Cinemax drama produced by True Blood creator Alan Ball, Banshee tells the tale of Lucas Hood (Antony Starr), an ex-con who becomes sheriff of the titular small Pennsylvania town—after the sheriff appointee is murdered—and almost immediately clashes with the ex-Amish kingpin of the community. (Streaming on HBO Max)

Breaking Bad

No list of neo-Western TV shows would be complete without a mention of this AMC drama. Often hailed as one of the best TV shows of all time, Breaking Bad follows high-school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who starts cooking meth and becomes a drug lord following a terminal cancer diagnosis. (Streaming on Netflix)

Deputy

This FOX show only lasted one season, but it followed Sheriff Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff), a rebellious deputy who becomes Los Angeles County Sheriff after the sudden death of his boss. (Available for purchase on YouTube)

Justified

After starring on Deadwood, Timothy Olyphant played another lawman in a cowboy hat: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in this Kentucky-set FX crime drama based on the novels of Elmore Leonard. (Streaming on Hulu)

Longmire

This six-season series—which A&E canceled and Netflix resurrected—follows Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) and his colleagues as they investigate major crimes and interact with their Cheyenne neighbors. (Streaming on Netflix)

Mystery Road

Billed as Australia’s most popular drama, this ABC TV show bridges the gap between the feature films Mystery Road and Goldstone. In Season 1, Detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen) investigates a disappearance at an outback cattle station. (Streaming on Acorn TV)

Sons of Anarchy

Yellowstone’s co-creators are both alums of this FX drama about an outlaw motorcycle club: John Linson was an executive producer of Sons of Anarchy, while Taylor Sheridan played Deputy Chief David Hale on the show. (Streaming on Hulu)

Walker

An update on Walker, Texas Ranger, this CW drama stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a man who returns to his job as a Texas Ranger following a lengthy undercover operation he undertook amid the grief of his wife’s death. (Streaming on the CW website)