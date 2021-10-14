8 ‘Law & Order’ Stars Who Need to Return for Season 21 on NBC

As soon as Wolf Entertainment announced that the original Law & Order will soon return to NBC, fans started speculating about which stars will come back for the 21st season. (Anthony Anderson, who played Junior Detective Kevin Bernard from Season 18 to Season 20, said recently that he “did have a conversation” with Dick Wolf, the creator of the series.)

Alas, casting for the revival hasn’t been announced, and fans know precious few details about Season 21. But we do know that the new episodes “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,’” as Wolf Entertainment explained.

So who will still be maintaining law and order when the NBC classic returns? Here are the L&O alums on whom fans are pinning their hopes…