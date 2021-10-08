Could Anthony Anderson Return for ‘Law & Order’ Season 21?

Is Detective Kevin Bernard returning for more Law & Order? In the upcoming October 14 episode of the Rachael Ray Show, Anthony Anderson hints at the possibility of reprising his role for the show’s newly-announced Season 21.

“I did have a conversation with Dick Wolf. I will just say that. So, we’ll see what the future holds,” teases Anderson. Along with giving that ambiguous answer, the black-ish star admits to being a longtime fan of the show before joining the cast. He even continues to watch reruns of the series today.

Anderson played Detective Bernard from 2008 to 2010 during the show’s final three seasons. Creator and executive producer Dick Wolf has reportedly reached out to other members of the cast to appear in the new episodes, including Jack McCoy himself, Sam Waterston. No announcements about the show’s official cast or premiere date have been made.

Anderson also speaks with Ray about the eighth and final season of his aforementioned ABC hit comedy which has earned him seven Emmy nominations for his role as patriarch Andre “Dre” Johnson. Promising several memorable moments and surprises, Anderson called the final season “presidential in its efforts.”

The return of the long-running Law & Order will make it the third L&O series airing on NBC, joining its two spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime. In a statement, Wolf expressed his excitement over the show’s return, saying, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.”

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, TBA, NBC