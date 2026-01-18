10 Burning Questions for ‘Landman’ Season 3

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Landman Season 2 Episode 10, “Tragedy and Flies.”]

The second season finale of Landman ended on a question mark… a lot of question marks, actually.

After being axed from M-Tex by Cami Miller (Demi Moore), Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) hit the pavement to figure out his next steps. First, he had to convince Nate (Colm Feore) to scrap the company’s contract for Cooper’s (Jacob Lofland) leases, and Nate did so by resigning instead of becoming interim president. Then, Tommy tried his luck with a more established potential partner, to no avail; Tommy ended up turning to Gallino (Andy Garcia) to settle the insurance owage for his former company and get the capital needed to move forward on the new wells under his own shingle: CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle (with the “cattle” part being in name only).

It’s the beginning of something special for the Norris crew, but it’s a good thing the show will return for Season 3 because there are a lot of open ends right now. Here are the biggest burning questions we have for Landman Season 3.