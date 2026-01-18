10 Burning Questions for ‘Landman’ Season 3

Sam Elliott as T.L. and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 10, season 2
[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Landman Season 2 Episode 10, “Tragedy and Flies.”]

The second season finale of Landman ended on a question mark… a lot of question marks, actually.

After being axed from M-Tex by Cami Miller (Demi Moore), Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) hit the pavement to figure out his next steps. First, he had to convince Nate (Colm Feore) to scrap the company’s contract for Cooper’s (Jacob Lofland) leases, and Nate did so by resigning instead of becoming interim president. Then, Tommy tried his luck with a more established potential partner, to no avail; Tommy ended up turning to Gallino (Andy Garcia) to settle the insurance owage for his former company and get the capital needed to move forward on the new wells under his own shingle: CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle (with the “cattle” part being in name only).

It’s the beginning of something special for the Norris crew, but it’s a good thing the show will return for Season 3 because there are a lot of open ends right now. Here are the biggest burning questions we have for Landman Season 3.

Will CTT be a success?

Cooper struck liquid gold with his six new wells, and they promise to produce a lot of output. But now, the whole company is banking on there being more where that came from in his valley of leases. So will his luck continue as they continue this exploration process, or will the wells run dry, so to speak?

Will Angela become a part of it?

The final scene saw Tommy gathering most of the key players to participate in his bold new adventure. Cooper will be president of the company, while Tommy will be VP. T.L. (Sam Elliott) will oversee drilling, while Boss (Mustafa Speaks) heads up the crew, Nate serves as treasurer, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) acts at COO and lead counsel, and Dale (James Jordan) as engineer. One person who was notably not brought into the mix was Angela (Ali Larter), who has some smarts to speak of herself, as she well proved in more than one negotiation session — and at the casino. Maybe he should bet on her, too!

How will Tommy work with Gallino?

Tommy’s newfound partnership with Gallino started with a clear threat: “If you lose this, and you try to f*** me in any way, the thing you love the most, that’s the first thing I’ll take.” Considering the history of these two first started with literal murder, as Gallino put down one of his cartel enforcers to protect Tommy, we know he’s serious when he says something like that. And Gallino knows Tommy doesn’t really want to work with him. So if things do go badly, will there be retaliation?

How will Cami react to CTT?

Cami had a pretty subdued reaction to Nate’s resignation and didn’t answer his pleas for her to sell M-Tex, so will she take him up on that advice? And how will she react to finding out her newest competitor is Tommy’s own company — and that its first order of business was to poach an in-the-works contract with Cooper’s fields? Or will she even find out?

How will Ariana and Cooper grapple with their trauma?  

Though Cooper and Ariana were all smiles at the end of the episode, thanks to Tommy’s big news, the wounds are still raw — literally and figuratively speaking — from what just happened with the assault and attempted rape on Ariana and the perpetrator’s death after Cooper beat him to a pulp. So will they quickly move on from that trauma, or will they have to work to overcome the pain they each experience from it?

Are T.L. and Cheyenne going to go there?

T.L. and Cheyenne spent the night together in the finale, and while it was purely platonic, according to T.L., the last few episodes saw them getting closer on an emotional level, too. There’s obviously a massive, massive age difference between them, but neither seems to mind it just yet. So will they take their “physical therapy” session to a new level next? Or will they keep it at friendship only?

Will Cooper and Ariana have a big wedding?

The engagement is still on, despite everything they’ve been through, so we have to wonder how the eventual wedding will go. On the one hand, Cooper is a very no-fuss man (despite his overtures with the rose petals in the proposal), and Ariana’s already had a wedding in the past, so we could see it being a very low-key affair. On the other, Cooper’s mother is Angela, and if there’s one thing we know about Angela, she doesn’t do low-key affairs.

Will Tommy and Angela get remarried?

Speaking of engagements, Angela has made it clear she wants a shiny new bauble from her man for them to make it official… again. At this point, all the firework fights seem to just be a bit of foreplay for these two, and their emotional connection is as strong as ever. So will they move forward and become Mr. and Mrs. Norris again?

Will Ainsley and her roommate get along?

Though Ainsley and Paigyn (Bobbi Salvör Menuez) started out on a bad foot, with Paigyn pushing Ainsley away with their over-the-top “safe space” demands, things improved between them on the practice field. Eventually, Ainsley agreed to give dorm life another shot. So will the truce between them work out? Or will the ferret smell be too much to bear?

Will Rebecca stay with Charlie?

Tommy got Gallino to write a $44 million check to clear the insurance deal debt, which means the off-shore drilling job isn’t necessary anymore, and Charlie (Guy Burnet) might not have to go out on a rig for six months after all. But will he and Rebecca keep their fledgling love story alive going forward? And will Charlie decide to join the CTT fold, too?

We’ll have to wait and see the answers to these questions and more when Landman returns for Season 3.

