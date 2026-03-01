Ali Larter Stuns on Actor Awards Red Carpet After Milestone 50th Birthday

Ali Larter had multiple reasons to celebrate at Sunday’s (March 1) 2026 Actor Awards.

Not only was the Landman star among the nominees, for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but she was also coming off of a landmark birthday: her 50th, which took place just one day before the event!

The actress appeared on the red carpet for the show, formerly known as the SAG Awards, and talked about her gratitude for the role and her good health.

Speaking to E!’s Justin Sylvester, she said, “Life is beautiful. I’m on a show that has just caught on with people all over the world. My children are healthy. My parents are great. I’m just full of gratitude.”

In addition to Landman, Larter is also known for her work in films like Legally Blonde, which turns 25 in July, and Varsity Blues, in which she shared the screen with the late James Van Der Beek.

Larter, who wore a deep red Zuhair Murad gown, noted that she was donning the gown to honor old Hollywood at the event.

“I feel like this is a celebration of acting and actors…. It’s kind of a throwback to the retro queens, the heroines. And I just think that his dresses express femininity — it accentuates the curves,” she said.

Larter stars in the Paramount+ Western drama as Angela Norris, the ex-wife-turned-current flame of landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), who is a spitfire, to say the least.

Playing such a fearless and self-assured character, Larter revealed, has been an inspiration for her personally.

“It’s been really exciting to play a character that is so bold that breaks all the rules and still embraces her sexiness… That’s really fun to me, especially turning 50,” she said. “I think the biggest similarities between me and Angela [is] our love for our kids. We are fierce with our families, but I’m not a rule breaker at all. It’s like, I’m nervous to get pulled over by the cops. I don’t speed. I show up on time. I think playing her lets me let go of all that nervousness and anxiety, and I just own it.”

Larter attended the event alongside husband Hayes MacArthur, with whom she shares two children: son Theodore “Teddy” Hayes MacArthur, 15, and daughter Vivienne Margaret MacArthur, 10.