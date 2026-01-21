‘Landman’ Season 2’s Bombshell Finale Ratings Revealed

What To Know The ratings for Landman Season 2’s finale have been revealed.

The series has been a major success for Paramount+, especially in its second season on the streamer.

Landman is drilled in for the long haul now.

Ratings figures for Season 2’s finale, which premiered last Sunday (January 18) on Paramount+, have now arrived, and these new numbers show that the Taylor Sheridan oil drama is more popular than ever.

As detailed by The Wrap, the season’s closer notched 14.8 million worldwide views in just two days, which is a 70% increase from the Season 1 finale.

In December, Paramount+ previously touted the show’s viewership successes while announcing an early renewal of the series for Season 3. In a previous press release, the company revealed that the Season 2 premiere, which dropped on November 16, earned 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days on the service, which was a 262% jump from the Season 1 premiere figures.

The new data also indicates that the first nine episodes of the second season averaged 14.9 million global views in the first week on the service, or a 58% jump from Season 1 numbers.

Nielsen numbers also back up Paramount+’s claim to fame for Landman right now. For the week of December 15 to 21, the series ranks second on the Top 10 most-streamed shows list (second only to Netflix’s Stranger Things) with more than 1.6 billion minutes streamed of the 16 episodes available on the streamer at the time. Nielsen also reported a whopping 6.2 billion minutes streamed of Landman in all of December.

Landman was cocreated by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, who created the podcast Boomtown upon which it is based. It centers on the title landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his family — newly reconciled ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter), son Cooper (Jacob Lofland), and daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) — as he navigates the oil scene in West Texas’ Permian Basin. The Season 2 finale saw Norris, who was fired by new M-Tex boss Cami Miller (Demi Moore), strike out on his own with his own company, with the help of dubious financier Gallino (Andy Garcia), Tommy’s father T.L. (Sam Elliott), attorneys Nate (Colm Feore) and Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), and loyal crew members Boss (Mustafa Speaks) and Dale (James Jordan).

