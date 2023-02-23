Kiefer Sutherland by the Numbers: Looking Back on His Career Milestones

Jim Halterman
Everett Collection
Kiefer Sutherland returns as a TV action hero in Rabbit Hole. Fans will meet Sutherland’s John Weir when the spy thriller premieres March 26 on Paramount+, and fans can expect the actor’s latest heroic character to fit the mold of guys like 24‘s Jack Bauer and Designated Survivor‘s Tom Kirkman.

“At the start of it, he’s kind of bad, but what makes it right is that he’s doing it to [people who are] repulsive,” Sutherland said in his cover story interview for the inaugural issue of TV Insider Magazine. “Then, over time, he starts doing things because they are the right thing to do, as opposed to just simply being the right thing for him.

Ahead of his new espionage tale, we’re looking back at Sutherland’s life and career in numbers, from the movies he’s starred in with his father, Donald Sutherland, to his time at the rodeo, career milestones, and beyond. Scroll through Sutherland memory lane in the gallery below.

Rabbit Hole, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, Paramount+

This is an abbreviated version of the Rabbit Hole cover story for TV Insider's inaugural issue.

Kiefer Sutherland and Donald Sutherland in 'Forsaken' poster
Everett Collection

1 Films Sutherland has co-starred in playing son to his real-life dad, film legend Donald Sutherland

The 2016 revisionist Western Forsaken. The pair also appeared in Kiefer’s first U.S. movie, 1983’s Max Dugan Returns, but they didn’t share screen time; it was the same with 1996’s A Time to Kill.

Moe Szyslak (voice: Hank Azaria), Homer Simpson (voice: Dan Castellaneta), Wayne (voice: Kiefer Sutherland) in 'The Falcon and the D'Ohman' episode of 'The Simpsons'
Everett Collection

3 The Simpsons episodes Sutherland has lent his voice to

He played an Army colonel in Season 18’s “G.I. (Annoyed Grunt).” He also voiced a character named Wayne Slater in Season 23’s “The Falcon and the D’ohman.” And in another Season 18 episode (called “24 Minutes”), he played an animated version of his 24 hero, Jack Bauer.

Kiefer Sutherland signs autographs outside of the Drais Restaurant in Los Angeles in 1997
Stewart Cook/Stringer

3 Fingers Sutherland broke during his first rodeo

Years later, his crew won the 1998 U.S. Team Roping Championships.

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Raver, and Jean Smart at the 2006 Emmy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

4 Major awards that Sutherland won for playing Bauer

One 2006 Emmy, one Golden Globe (2002) and two SAG awards (2004, 2006), all for lead actor in a drama series. He also shared a best drama Emmy as an executive producer (2006) on the series.

Kiefer Sutherland in 'The Lost Boys' (1987)
Everett Collection

5 Films he made with the late director Joel Schumacher

The Lost Boys (1987), Flatliners (1990), A Time to Kill (1996), Phone Booth (2003) and Twelve (2010).

'24' video game
YouTube/IGN

7 Video games Sutherland has been featured in

24: The Game, three Call of Duty games and three Metal Gear games.

Kiefer Sutherland out in Beverly Hills (2000)
Newsmakers/Getty Images

7 Names on the actor’s birth certificate

Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland.

Kiefer Sutherland performs on his 'Not Enough Whiskey' Tour at Bowery Ballroom on May 25, 2017 in New York City
Coppola/Getty Images

20 Guitars Sutherland owned at last count

Including two coveted 1954 Gibson Les Paul Juniors. Sutherland’s axe collection once numbered about 100.

Kiefer Sutherland in '24' Season 5
Everett Collection

145 Jack Bauer catchphrase moments

During the run of 24 that Jack Bauer uttered his drinking-game-inspiring catchphrase “Damn it!”

Kiefer Sutherland in '24' Season 5
Everett Collection

204 Episodes of 24

In which he worked to save the world as 24’s agent with nine lives.

24

Designated Survivor

Rabbit Hole

The Simpsons

Kiefer Sutherland

