Kiefer Sutherland by the Numbers: Looking Back on His Career Milestones

Kiefer Sutherland returns as a TV action hero in Rabbit Hole. Fans will meet Sutherland’s John Weir when the spy thriller premieres March 26 on Paramount+, and fans can expect the actor’s latest heroic character to fit the mold of guys like 24‘s Jack Bauer and Designated Survivor‘s Tom Kirkman.

“At the start of it, he’s kind of bad, but what makes it right is that he’s doing it to [people who are] repulsive,” Sutherland said in his cover story interview for the inaugural issue of TV Insider Magazine. “Then, over time, he starts doing things because they are the right thing to do, as opposed to just simply being the right thing for him.”

Ahead of his new espionage tale, we’re looking back at Sutherland’s life and career in numbers, from the movies he’s starred in with his father, Donald Sutherland, to his time at the rodeo, career milestones, and beyond. Scroll through Sutherland memory lane in the gallery below.

Rabbit Hole, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, Paramount+

