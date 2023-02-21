With all the TV on these days, how do you know where to start when figuring out what to watch? How can you be sure you don’t miss anything? That’s where the newly-launched TV Insider Magazine comes in, from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, the country’s most respected and authoritative source for everything television.

This new monthly magazine is a must-have guide for how you watch TV today. Every issue of the national consumer magazine includes in-depth, unmatched, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows — and more! — and how and when to watch them. Debuting in tandem with the magazine is TVInsider.com’s new logo, as seen at the top of this page.

In celebration of the February 21 launch, you can now enter this sweepstakes for a chance to win up to a whopping 10 years (!) of free streaming, on the service of your choice. The sweeps runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, so be sure to enter soon!

TV Insider Magazine’s first cover story centers on a TV hero’s return to TV: Kiefer Sutherland is back! The iconic star of the small screen, best known for his roles in 24, Designated Survivor, and The First Lady, can be next seen as elite master of deception John Weir, in the eight-episode Paramount+ spy thriller, Rabbit Hole.

“We were out at TCA going through who we wanted to sit down and have fresh interviews with and also do photo shoots for TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine, and we went through the list of talent: What’s the biggest name? Who’s the most powerful, familiar TV name that people will recognize immediately?” Editor in Chief Michael Fell said to Variety. “Kiefer stood head and shoulders above everyone else for putting an iconic television star on our first cover.”

As for what to expect from the new monthly magazine, Fell also told MediaPost, “It’s about curation, and telling what’s really worth watching, as opposed to scrolling for 45 minutes for something and not landing on it.”

So be sure to subscribe to TV Insider Magazine or purchase it online and on newsstands now. With all there is to watch these days, you don’t want to miss out on the good stuff!