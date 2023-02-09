10 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans

Jeopardy! viewers can be a tough crowd to please, with many having strong opinions about contestants, hosts, and the show itself.

This passionate fanbase can often lead to snap judgments, especially if a contestant is a little quirky or different from what fans have come to expect of a regular Jeopardy! player. And these viewers are certainly not afraid to let their voices be heard on social media.

Many players have been labeled “most annoying contestant ever” over the years, sometimes two or more within the same week! This could be due to their perceived attitude, facial expressions, dress sense, question-answering style, or simply body movements. Any of these things could be enough to get branded “annoying,” even if the contestant is just being themself!

Comedian Hasan Minhaj knows this first hand, as some viewers dubbed him the “most annoying contestant ever” when he appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! last year. Fans did not like his enthusiastic and boisterous playstyle and took to Twitter to complain.

Minhaj later brought the backlash up when he appeared on The Tonight Show, even referencing a TV Insider article about the situation. “This past week, I was on Celebrity Jeopardy, and now fans of Jeopardy hate my guts,” he explained to Jimmy Fallon. “I have this unique power to piss off dedicated nerds.”

“That one hurt because the show’s been on for over 58 years,” he said regarding the “most annoying contestant ever” tag. “And they’ve had 15,000 contestants on the show… Maybe my dad was wrong; he said I’d never break records on that show.”

We’ve listed 10 former Jeopardy! contestants below who fans have called “annoying” in the past. Minhaj is not included, as the list is focused only on regular Jeopardy!

Yogesh Raut on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Yogesh Raut

Some viewers took a dislike to recent champ Yogesh Raut for what they perceived as arrogance and a lack of good sportsmanship. Raut responded to criticism in a series of Facebook rants.

Jake DeArruda
Jeopardy, Inc

Jake DeArruda

Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda attracted his fair share of Twitter hate due to his expressive mannerisms.

Mattea Roach on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Mattea Roach

Super-champ Mattea Roach has plenty of fans, but some viewers also found her annoying during her run. Again, mannerisms (particularly her hand positioning) seemed to be her biggest crime.

Matt Amodio on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Matt Amodio

One of the show’s winningest contestants in recent memory, Matt Amodio would ultimately become a fan-fave. But he was also deemed annoying early on for his quirk of answering “what is” to every question, whether it was a thing or a person.

Laura Ashby on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Laura Ashby

Laura Ashby appeared on the show in 2015 and fans took an instant disliking to her voice, particularly her “upward inflection.”

Arthur Chu on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Arthur Chu

Arthur Chu annoyed viewers by bringing game theory to his playstyle, jumping around the board and breaking up the show’s usual formula.

At the time, Chu told Fox News, “Between $10,000 and getting haters on Twitter, the $10,000 is more important to me.”

Julia Markham Cameron on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Julia Markham Cameron

Facial expressions were the point of contention again for Julia Markham Cameron when she appeared on the show in 2021. Her animated responses and “WTF faces” left a lasting impression.

James Holzhauer on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

James Holzhauer

James Holzhauer is a bonafide Jeopardy! legend, but his playstyle split viewers. Some admired his impressive trivia knowledge, while others found him to be “smug.”

Austin Rogers on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Austin Rogers

Austin Rogers went on an incredible 12-day winning streak back in 2017. However, some viewers found his over-the-top intros to be annoying.

Matt Jackson on Jeopardy!
Jeopardy, Inc

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson stormed through the competition back in 2015, but annoyed some fans along the way. In particular, viewers took issue with his “slow-building smile” and excessive celebrating after nailing a tough question. He is perhaps most famed for celebrating with a ‘Boom!’ after getting a Daily Double.

 

