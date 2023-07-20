‘Jeopardy!’ Fans ‘Driven Insane’ By Champion’s ‘Annoying’ On-Stage Habits

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

David Bederman racked up his second win on Wednesday’s (July 19) Jeopardy!, taking his total earnings so far to $54,802. But despite his impressive trivia skills, some fans can’t look past his “annoying” on-stage habits.

The attorney from Los Angeles, California, has a certain quirk after correctly answering a question, which sees him tilting his head and shrugging, almost as if he was surprised to get it right. While this is most likely an unconscious tic, it hasn’t stopped viewers from taking to Twitter and complaining.

“This guy David with the smug ‘I don’t know look’ after every correct answer is driving me nuts,” tweeted one viewer, while another agreed, writing, “David’s head tilt and hand gesture after every correct response is actually driving me insane.”

“Why does David keep doing that annoying thing with his hands every time he gets an answer right?” asked another frustrated fan.

This guy David with the smug “I don’t know look” after every correct answer is driving me nuts. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/jvlnzFMdyY — Katch (@jkatcher74) July 18, 2023

David’s head tilt and hand gesture after every correct response is actually driving me insane💀 #jeopardy — angry😡 (@Angryneeson21) July 18, 2023

Why does David keep doing that annoying thing with his hands every time he gets an answer right #jeopardy — 90DayNonsense (@angiesbra) July 18, 2023

“If I have to watch David cock his head and show me his palm one more time I’ll scream,” said another viewer.

“Thinking same thing. Dude you got a question right stop being so surprised,” added another.

Another agreed with the sentiment but admitted, “He’s a good player though.”

If I have to watch David cock his head and show me his palm one more time I’ll scream #jeopardy — RynoSTL (@RynoSTL) July 20, 2023

Hahahahah thinking same thing. Dude you got a question right stop being so surprised — Joshua Spencer (@noahsdad3800) July 18, 2023

Same. He’s a good player though. — TypsyDancer (@TypsyDancer) July 19, 2023

Not everyone was bothered by Bederman’s habit, though. In fact, one fan said, “I sure do like the David-side-nod.”

Another viewer said, “I think we just need to accept David’s tic and move on.”

I sure do like the David-side-nod #jeopardy — Crissee (@crissee_m) July 19, 2023

I think we just need to accept David’s tic and move on #jeopardy — Dashiell Eaves (@DashEaves) July 18, 2023

If Bederman keeps performing like he has been, viewers may be watching him for a long time. On Wednesday’s episode, he beat Fourth Grade teacher Liz Cotrufello and physical therapist Sean Weatherston to claim his second win. He was in the lead heading into Final Jeopardy! and answered the last clue correctly, winning the episode with $24,401.