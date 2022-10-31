‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm.

Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an exaggerated manner and adopting a braggadocious playstyle. While the show’s host Mayim Bialik humored the former Daily Show correspondent, many viewers watching at home quickly grew tired of his over-the-top antics.

“This guy is honestly one of the most annoying, obnoxious human beings I’ve ever seen, and Alex [Trebek] would be so ashamed,” wrote one Twitter user, while another added, “I had to stop watching. He was driving me nuts – so annoying!!”

“He actually sucked the life out of this episode,” tweeted another viewer. “Can’t someone there tell these celebs this isn’t the place for one of their stand up bits? I’m not a purist, but this was annoying af & I’m happy he won’t be back.”

Even fans on the less reactionary Jeopardy! Reddit forum found Minhaj’s approach frustrating to watch. “I like Hasan but he was so annoying tonight,” wrote one person, while another said, “Someone has topped Iliza [Shelsinger] as most annoying on Celebrity Jeopardy. Seriously, who finds his antics funny in this setting?”

Despite his confidence, Minhaj only had $1,200 going into Final Jeopardy! and ended up finishing with a zero balance. He was beaten by Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario and The Big Bang Theory alum Wil Wheaton, who got to share a reunion with his former co-star Bialik.

Even though he ended up with nothing, Minhaj’s charity, International Rescue Committee, will still receive a $30,000 donation, and he doesn’t regret how he played. “Scared money don’t make money” he said. “Shooters shoot. Go hard in the paint. I have no regrets, Mayim.”

