Jensen Ackles’ ‘Smallville’ Reunion Plus His Other Fun Instagram Selfies

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles enjoyed a reunion with his former Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum last weekend as the trio of actors came together for Creation Entertainment’s Operation Las Vegas fan event.

Ackles played Jason Teague in the fourth season of Smallville, the long-running superhero series that starred Welling as Clark Kent/Superman and Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor. The close connection between the actors continues to this day, as Welling now stars in the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, portraying Sam (Jared Padalecki) & Dean’s (Ackles) grandfather, Samuel Campbell.

“Ran in to a couple of old friends in Vegas yesterday. Nearly 20yrs since we did #Smallville together…,” Ackles wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Welling and Rosenbaum.

“No way your time line is correct … or … ?” commented Welling, making a quip about how time has flown.

It wasn’t just Ackles feeling nostalgic, as Rosenbaum also took to his Instagram page to share a reunion photo of himself with Ackles and Welling, along with Padalecki, musician Jason Manns, and Supernatural star Rob Benedict.

“Smallville meets Supernatural. We are touring together now folks. come find us. Good to see my old friends,” wrote Rosenbaum.

Smallville premiered on The WB on October 16, 2001, and ran on the network until 2006, after which it moved to The CW, where it continued until May 13, 2011. The series revolved around the adventures of teenage Clark Kent in his fictional hometown of Smallville, Kansas, before he officially became the Man of Steel.

Ackles, meanwhile, went on to star in 15 seasons of Supernatural from 2006 to 2020, also airing on The CW. The popular fantasy drama ended its run on November 19, 2020.

Check out the reunion pic and more of Ackles’ fun Instagram selfies below.