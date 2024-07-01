‘JAG’ Now Streaming: Which Episodes to Watch for ‘NCIS’ Cast & More Guest Stars

Dan Clarendon
NCIS fans, get ready to revisit the show that started it all. JAG, the legal drama from which the NCIS franchise spun off, is joining the Prime Video streaming library.

From the mind of NCIS and Magnum P.I. co-creator Donald P. Bellisario, JAG starred David James Elliot, Tracey Needham, and Catherine Bell as judge advocates working cases under the jurisdiction of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. NBC canceled JAG at the end of Season 1, but CBS came to the show’s rescue, and it became a solid performer for the Eye Network, even breaking into broadcast TV’s Top 20 during its 10-season run.

In the streaming era, Paramount+ previously offered select episodes of JAG, but TVLine reported last week that all 227 episodes of the show would hit Prime Video on Monday, July 1. And when you sit down for your JAG binge, be on the lookout for the following guest stars…

Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum
Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum

Season 8’s “Ice Queen”/“Meltdown” two-parter served as a backdoor pilot for NCIS, featuring these actors in their NCIS roles. Recurring NCIS actor Alan Dale also appeared in the episodes.

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson

Long before he was a household name, this Black-ish actor had an uncredited part as a gang lookout in Season 1’s “The Brotherhood.”

Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge

Now a star of Virgin River, Breckinridge appeared in Season 10’s “There Goes the Neighborhood” as Pia Bonfilio, an old associate of Coates (Zoe McLellan). Fun fact: Breckinridge is the first cousin of NCIS‘ Michael Weatherly!

Betsy Brandt and Dean Norris
Betsy Brandt & Dean Norris

Breaking Bad’s Schrader spouses also have JAG roles in their filmographies: Norris played a jury member in Season 7’s “Odd Man Out,” and Brandt played Leslie Rosenbaum, ex-fiancé of a deserting corporal, in Season 8’s “The Promised Land.”

Steven Culp, Ricardo Chavira, James Denton, Mark Moses, and Doug Savant
Steven Culp, Ricardo Chavira, James Denton, Mark Moses, and Doug Savant

All five of the original Desperate Housewives husbands guest-starred on the show. Most popped up for one or two episodes, but Culp appeared in 41 installments, playing Special Agent Clayton Webb.

Alana De La Garza
Alana De La Garza

Now a star of FBI, De La Garza played ill-fated secretary Maria Elena in JAG’s Season 9 premiere, “A Tangled Webb: Part 2.”

Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins

In the first-season episode “Desert Son,” this Justified and Fallout actor had a bit part as a communications officer.

Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch

Before Glee and Weakest Link, Lynch played an unnamed Wiccan in the Season 5 installment “The Witches of Gulfport.”

Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie

Just months before his breakout on The O.C., McKenzie played Spencer, a petty officer questioned over a missing torpedo, in Season 8’s “Empty Quiver.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead wasn’t even a comic book series when one of the TV adaptation’s stars took dual roles on JAG: Morgan played a weapons officer in a first-season episode and a CIA tech in a pair of seventh-season episodes.

James Pickens Jr.
James Pickens Jr.

Years before Grey’s Anatomy, Pickens added another acting credit to his resume, playing the bullying Commander Wallace Burke in Season 5’s “The Return” and “Rogue.”

Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat

This Arrested Development alum played a young version of Mac (Bell) in Season 4’s “Second Sight.”

Joseph Sikora
Joseph Sikora

The lead star of Power Book IV: Force had a one-off appearance as Atwood, a petty officer accusing another of shirking, in Season 9’s “Pulse Rate.”

Brian Tee
Brian Tee

Tee, now famous for Chicago Med and Expats, played “North Korean Crew #2” in the ninth-season episode “Close Quarters.”

Montel Williams
Montel Williams

This longtime daytime TV talk show host played Lt. Curtis Rivers, a Medal of Honor-winning Navy SEAL, in three episodes between Season 3 and Season 5.

Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington

Before his Avatar fame, Worthington played Ian Dunsmore, an American sailor hiding in Australia, in the Season 5 episode “Boomerang: Part 1.”

