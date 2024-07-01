‘JAG’ Now Streaming: Which Episodes to Watch for ‘NCIS’ Cast & More Guest Stars

NCIS fans, get ready to revisit the show that started it all. JAG, the legal drama from which the NCIS franchise spun off, is joining the Prime Video streaming library.

From the mind of NCIS and Magnum P.I. co-creator Donald P. Bellisario, JAG starred David James Elliot, Tracey Needham, and Catherine Bell as judge advocates working cases under the jurisdiction of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. NBC canceled JAG at the end of Season 1, but CBS came to the show’s rescue, and it became a solid performer for the Eye Network, even breaking into broadcast TV’s Top 20 during its 10-season run.

In the streaming era, Paramount+ previously offered select episodes of JAG, but TVLine reported last week that all 227 episodes of the show would hit Prime Video on Monday, July 1. And when you sit down for your JAG binge, be on the lookout for the following guest stars…