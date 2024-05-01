Sink Your Teeth Into These ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Cast Portraits

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire entirely rejects the sophomore slump.

The lush AMC drama returns with a vengeance on Sunday, May 12, bringing Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) to Europe on their feverish hunt for more vampires in Season 2. That chase leads them to Paris, where they meet Armand (Assad Zaman) and his deliciously dirty coven at the Théâtres des Vampires (which features scene-stealer Ben Daniels as the vampire Santiago, oozing sex).

The interview continues in Dubai with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), who’s none too pleased with the manipulation that Louis and Armand pulled in Season 1 when the 514-year-old vampire was masquerading as the human assistant Rashid (the real Rashid is a character this season, played by Bally Gill). He’s more determined than ever to dig through Louis’ memories, and what he and Armand are not revealing, to get to the truth of this bloody tale.

Louis is haunted by what the cast called “Dream-stat” in the Paris timeline (post-World War II). After attempting to kill his lover, Louis feels Lestat’s (Sam Reid) presence all around him, and that will press the limits of his psyche as Claudia desperately searches for connection with more of their kind.

All five stars of Interview With the Vampire came to TV Insider’s office to commemorate the kickoff of the new season. Here, see the photos of Anderson, Reid, Hayles, Zaman, and Bogosian taken in our in-house studio ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

When you’re done with that, be sure to dive into TV Insider’s first-ever digital cover story, featuring the stars of this seductive tale, for an in-depth look at what’s to come in Paris and Dubai.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

That’s family

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Together in Paris

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Eric Bogosian, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman for TV Insider
Michael Williams

We love interviewing these vampires (and Daniel)

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid for TV Insider
Michael Williams

The couch where “Jam Reiderson” came to life

'Interview With the Vampire' star Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Memory? Forget about it!

'Interview With the Vampire' star Sam Reid for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Not the worst face to be haunted by

'Interview With the Vampire' star Assad Zaman for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Armand has a few tricks up his sleeves

'Interview With the Vampire' star Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

A leading man!

'Interview With the Vampire' star Sam Reid for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Thinking about Dream-stat

'Interview With the Vampire' star Delainey Hayles for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Go on, Delainey!

'Interview With the Vampire' star Eric Bogosian for TV Insider
Michael Williams

The face of TV journalism

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Assad Zaman and Eric Bogosian for TV Insider
Michael Williams

“Devil’s Minion” fans, this one’s for you

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Like fathers like daughter

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman for TV Insider
Michael Williams

The loves of Louis’ life

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Three tickets to Challengers, please

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Assad Zaman and Eric Bogosian for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Assad knows something Eric doesn’t

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Why so serious, Sam?

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Assad Zaman and Eric Bogosian for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Their beef is only on-screen

'Interview With the Vampire' stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson for TV Insider
Michael Williams

Sam and Jacob have got each other’s backs

