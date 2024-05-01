Sink Your Teeth Into These ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Cast Portraits

Interview With the Vampire entirely rejects the sophomore slump.

The lush AMC drama returns with a vengeance on Sunday, May 12, bringing Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) to Europe on their feverish hunt for more vampires in Season 2. That chase leads them to Paris, where they meet Armand (Assad Zaman) and his deliciously dirty coven at the Théâtres des Vampires (which features scene-stealer Ben Daniels as the vampire Santiago, oozing sex).

The interview continues in Dubai with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), who’s none too pleased with the manipulation that Louis and Armand pulled in Season 1 when the 514-year-old vampire was masquerading as the human assistant Rashid (the real Rashid is a character this season, played by Bally Gill). He’s more determined than ever to dig through Louis’ memories, and what he and Armand are not revealing, to get to the truth of this bloody tale.

Louis is haunted by what the cast called “Dream-stat” in the Paris timeline (post-World War II). After attempting to kill his lover, Louis feels Lestat’s (Sam Reid) presence all around him, and that will press the limits of his psyche as Claudia desperately searches for connection with more of their kind.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+