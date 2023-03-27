2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
H.E.R., P!nk, and Lenny Kravitz at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio Music Awards

 More

One of TV’s biggest celebrations in music has arrived with the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the ceremony honors today’s biggest stars in music who have made a major impact on radio in the last year, and gives viewers the chance to enjoy several big performances. Among the big nominees at this year’s shindig are Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Jack Harlowe, and many more.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the red carpet moments leading up to the ceremony, featuring attendees ranging from host Lenny Kravitz to breakout artists like Phoebe Bridgers and H.E.R. Scroll down for a peek at all of the red carpet fun, including some exciting couple moments and sweet family photo opportunities.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 27, 8/7c, Fox

Rozonda
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TLC duo Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins pose together.

Doja Cat at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat poses in a fluffy coat.

Heidi Klum at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum embraces her modeling experience for this red carpet moment.

Emma Slater at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater keeps things classic in a floral tuxedo dress.

Becky G at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Singer Becky G brings Morticia Addams vibes to the carpet in her goth look.

Phoebe Bridgers at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Phoebe Bridgers made a red carpet appearance for the event.

Nicole Scherzinger at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Singer and star of The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger was pretty in pink.

Lenny Kravitz at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ceremony host and artist Lenny Kravitz keeps things cool in sunglasses.

P!nk with her kids Willow Sage and Jameson at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

P!nk is joined by her kids Willow Sage Heart and Jameson Hart on the red carpet.

H.E.R. at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

H.E.R. stands out from the crowd in her electric blue ensemble.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green pose for a photo together.

Flavor Flav at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Flavor Flav keeps things stylish at all times, with the help of his signature clock necklace.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pat Benatar poses with Neil Giraldo arm-in-arm.

Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Jana Kramer is a vision in sequins.

Joel McHale and Vella Lovell at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Animal Control costars Joel McHale and Vella Lovell attend the Fox network-hosted awards ceremony.

Todrick Hall at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Todrick Hall looks dapper in a hat while posing for cameras.

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Singer Bebe Rexha embraces Hollywood glamour for her red carpet look.

Chanel Westcoast at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fresh off announcing her Ridiculousness exit, Chanel Westcoast strikes a pose on the carpet.

Nikki Glaser at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comedian Nikki Glaser puts her best foot forward on the carpet.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Steele
1
‘American Idol’ Auditions Wrap with Potential Champs & Rock Star’s Daughter
Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz of 'Bones' and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz 'I Love Lucy'
2
And the Winner of Our Ultimate TV Couple Bracket Is…
Camila Mendes in the 'Riverdale' Season 7 premiere
3
Veronica Has a Past With James Dean in ‘Riverdale’ Premiere Sneak Peek
Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
4
Sarah Snook Talks Shiv & Tom’ After That ‘Succession’ Premiere
Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
5
iHeart Radio Music Awards, ‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Young and Restless’ Retrospective, Decades Becomes Catchy Comedy