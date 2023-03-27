One of TV’s biggest celebrations in music has arrived with the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the ceremony honors today’s biggest stars in music who have made a major impact on radio in the last year, and gives viewers the chance to enjoy several big performances. Among the big nominees at this year’s shindig are Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Jack Harlowe, and many more.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the red carpet moments leading up to the ceremony, featuring attendees ranging from host Lenny Kravitz to breakout artists like Phoebe Bridgers and H.E.R. Scroll down for a peek at all of the red carpet fun, including some exciting couple moments and sweet family photo opportunities.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, March 27, 8/7c, Fox