See Your Favorite TV Stars at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place Tuesday, March 22. Hosted by LL Cool J, the night was full of star-studded moments.

One of the standout moments of the awards show broadcast was Jennifer Lopez’s performance followed by Ben Affleck gazing upon her from the audience as she accepted the Icon award.

Other exciting moments included a performance from John Legend and speeches from the night’s big winners, like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. Here, check out how your favorite singers, actors, and reality stars strolled up the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.