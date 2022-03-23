See Your Favorite TV Stars at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelli Boyle
Comments
iHeart Radio Music Awards Jennifer Lopez Olivia Rodrigo Lil Nas X
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place Tuesday, March 22. Hosted by LL Cool J, the night was full of star-studded moments.

One of the standout moments of the awards show broadcast was Jennifer Lopez’s performance followed by Ben Affleck gazing upon her from the audience as she accepted the Icon award.

Other exciting moments included a performance from John Legend and speeches from the night’s big winners, like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. Here, check out how your favorite singers, actors, and reality stars strolled up the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Jennifer Lopez
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

The Marry Me star and multi-hyphenate was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star poses with her three awards. Among her wins was Female Artist of the Year.

Lil Nas X
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

The rapper poses with his two awards. He won

LL Cool J
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

LL Cool J

The Lip Sync Battle alu both hosted and performed at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which aired live on Fox.

Billy Porter
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Billy Porter

The Pose star and Emmy winner helped introduce J. Lo’s performance alongside an army of drag queens — including some from RuPaul’s Drag Racesporting some of Lopez’s most iconic fashion looks.

Megan Thee Stallion
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper and Legendary judge delivered an iconic performance during the award show.

Ben Affleck
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ben Affleck

Affleck was beaming with pride as he gazed at Lopez alongside Emme Muñiz, Lopez and Marc Anthony’s 14-year-old daughter.

Willow Smith
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Willow Smith

The Red Table Talk host and singer arrived looking straight of The Matrix.

Halsey
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Halsey

The singer — who will appear in HBO Max’s The Players Table with Sydney Sweeney — arrived in a dazzling jumpsuit.

John Legend
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

John Legend

The Voice coach arrived in a sleek earth-toned look.

Nicole Scherzinger
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Scherzinger

The Masked Singer judge sported a floral two-piece number

Heidi Klum Tom Kaulitz
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The Project Runway host was all smiles with husband Tom Kaulitz on the red carpet.

Robin Thicke
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Robin Thicke

The Masked Singer posed with a masked singer.

Bethenny Frankel Bryn Hoppy
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Bethenny Frankel and Bryn Hoppy

The Real Housewives alum brought her daughter to the event.

Kat Graham
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries alum showed off her long, purple train on the red car

Danica McKellar
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danica McKellar

The Domino Masters judge and Wonder Years alum sported a blue cut-out corset dress

Teddi Mellencamp
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star arrived in a black two-piece and hot pink blaze

James Kennedy Ally Lewber
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules star made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend at the event

Raquel Leviss
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Raquel Leviss

Leviss — Kennedy’s ex-fiancée and Vanderpump Rules star — also attended the ceremony. She and Kennedy’s surprising split was documented on the reality series in January.

Avril Lavigne Taylor Momsen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne and Taylor Momsen

The singer and Gossip Girl alum posed for a photo backstage

Gina Torres, Kevin Wright

Gina Torres and Kevin Wright

The Suits star posed with her boyfriend before presenting during the award show.

Oliver Hudson Erinn Bartlett
JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett

The Cleaning Lady actor and his wife were all smiles on the red carpet.

Mario Lopez Gia Francesca Lopez
Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Mario Lopez and Gia Francesca Lopez

The TV host and actor brought his daughter to the show with him.

Dove Cameron
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron

The Descendants star arrived in an edgy, black and jeweled ensemble.

Sofia Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Cameron’s Descendants costar arrived in a shimmering multi-colored dress.

Nick Thompson Danielle Ruhl
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

The Love Is Blind Season 2 couple made an appearance.

Tom Sandoval Ariana Madix
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The actor and Vanderpump Rules star made a joint appeara

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez