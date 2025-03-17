iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet: See the Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
The most-played musicians of the year are gathering to celebrate all the hits on Monday (March 17) night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The awards show is hosted by hip-hop legend LL Cool J and airs on Fox starting at 8/7c. Performers for the event include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly, and more.

Nominees for the event include Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and Tate McRae. Other honorees include Innovator Award recipient Lady Gaga, Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, and Abrams as Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Planned special guests for the event include Becky G, Billy Idol, Feid, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Joel McHale, Kekoa Kekumano, Kelsea Ballerini, Offset, Robin Thicke, Scott Caan, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monet.

With all of those A-listers in the mix, the red carpet is poised to be an all-timer, so scroll down to check out all of the stylish arrivals at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Host LL Cool J attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

LL Cool J

The rapper is hosting the award show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Benson Boone attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Benson Boone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gracie Abrams attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: GloRilla attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GloRilla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bad Bunny attends the Winners Walk at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.

Bad Bunny

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Robin Thicke attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robin Thicke

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Victoria Monét attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Monet

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Becky G attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becky G

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Ashanti attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashanti

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Tori Kelly attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tori Kelly

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Nelly attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nelly

Madison Beer attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Madison Beer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Tsurubo Shion, Kawanishi Takumi, Kawashiri Ren, Shiroiwa Ruki, Kimata Syoya, Kono Junki, Kinjo Sukai, Sato Keigo, Mamehara Issei, Yonashiro Sho and Ohira Shosei of JO1 attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

JO1

Tsurubo Shion, Kawanishi Takumi, Kawashiri Ren, Shiroiwa Ruki, Kimata Syoya, Kono Junki, Kinjo Sukai, Sato Keigo, Mamehara Issei, Yonashiro Sho and Ohira Shosei of JO1

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Muni Long attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Muni Long

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ariana Madix attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Emily Armstrong, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, and Colin Brittain of Linkin Park attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emily Armstrong, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, and Colin Brittain of Linkin Park

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass and Barry Kerch of Shinedown, winners of Rock Song of the Year and Rock Album of the Year, attend the Winners Walk at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Shinedown

Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass and Barry Kerch of Shinedown, winners of Rock Song of the Year and Rock Album of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) JoJo Siwa attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jojo Siwa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dara Reneé attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Dara Renee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cheryl Burke attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Janet Caperna and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Janet Caperna and Brittany Cartwright

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AJ McLean attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

AJ McLean

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Henry Winkler and Zoe Winkler Reinis attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe Winkler

David Archuleta at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

David Archuleta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joel McHale attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Joel McHale

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Dotun Olubeko and Charity Lawson attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dotun Olubeko and Charity Lawson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Offset attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Offset

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tori Spelling attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tori Spelling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Charles attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

James Charles

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Brandi Cyrus attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brandi Cyrus

