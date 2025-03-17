The most-played musicians of the year are gathering to celebrate all the hits on Monday (March 17) night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The awards show is hosted by hip-hop legend LL Cool J and airs on Fox starting at 8/7c. Performers for the event include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly, and more.

Nominees for the event include Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and Tate McRae. Other honorees include Innovator Award recipient Lady Gaga, Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, and Abrams as Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Planned special guests for the event include Becky G, Billy Idol, Feid, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Joel McHale, Kekoa Kekumano, Kelsea Ballerini, Offset, Robin Thicke, Scott Caan, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monet.

With all of those A-listers in the mix, the red carpet is poised to be an all-timer, so scroll down to check out all of the stylish arrivals at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.