Horror movie stars of the past and present hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer on Monday, July 14.

Over 20 years after starring in the film franchise’s first installment, Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s Ray Bronson return in the new movie to help a new group of friends take down a dangerous fish hook-wielding killer.

The actors weren’t the only OG stars to hit the premiere’s red carpet, as Sarah Michelle Gellar posed for several sweet photos with Prinze Jr. Unlike her husband and Hewitt’s characters, Gellar’s Helen Shivers met a gruesome end in the 1997 film.

After sharing snaps from the event via Instagram, Gellar took to her post’s comments to clarify why she was photographed with Hewitt at the premiere. “For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie,” she wrote on Wednesday, July 16. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy.”

She added, “I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer, July 18, Theaters