Jennifer Love Hewitt & More OG 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Stars Welcome New Cast at Premiere

Paige Strout
Comments
Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Sarah Pidgeon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' July 2025
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Horror movie stars of the past and present hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer on Monday, July 14.

Over 20 years after starring in the film franchise’s first installment, Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s Ray Bronson return in the new movie to help a new group of friends take down a dangerous fish hook-wielding killer.

The actors weren’t the only OG stars to hit the premiere’s red carpet, as Sarah Michelle Gellar posed for several sweet photos with Prinze Jr. Unlike her husband and Hewitt’s characters, Gellar’s Helen Shivers met a gruesome end in the 1997 film.

After sharing snaps from the event via Instagram, Gellar took to her post’s comments to clarify why she was photographed with Hewitt at the premiere. “For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie,” she wrote on Wednesday, July 16. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy.”

She added, “I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

Scroll down to see more pics from the film’s premiere ahead of its release.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, July 18, Theaters

Madelyn Cline attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

The actress took a break from filming Season 5 of Outer Banks to attend the premiere of her new movie.

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The 9-1-1 star radiated final girl energy in her sequined black premiere dress.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The power couple looked loved up while posing for photographers.

Chase Sui Wonders attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

Wonders, who plays Ava Brucks, was all smiles posing for pics in a nude corseted mini dress.

Sarah Pidgeon attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

The actress sported new blonde locks at the premiere, teasing that she may have dyed her hair for her role as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the upcoming series American Love Story.

Jonah Hauer-King attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jonah Hauer-King

Hauer-King, who plays Milo Griffin, looked like a leading man in a chic suit and sunglasses.

Tyriq Withers attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Tyriq Withers

Withers, who plays Teddy Spencer, traded in summer style for a cozy knit sweater vest at the premiere.

Gabriette Bechtel attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Gabbriette Bechtel

The actress, who plays Tyler, channeled The Fisherman’s iconic outfit in her all-black premiere outfit.

Austin Nichols attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Austin Nichols

Nichols, who plays Pastor Judah, brought some color to the red carpet with his light pink suit

Billy Campbell attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Billy Campbell

Fitting the film’s tone, Campbell, who plays Grant Spencer, sported a dark ensemble on the premiere red carpet.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson attends the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

The movie’s director rocked a bright red dress at the premiere.

Seth Green and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green

Gellar and Green had a mini Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion on the premiere’s red carpet.

Austin Nichols, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Freddie Prinze Jr., Gabriette Bechtel, and Billy Campbell at the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Los Angeles premiere, July 2025.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Cast of 'IKWYDLS'

Hewitt and Prinze Jr. posed alongside their old and new costars for a cast group shot.

