What Is the Best ’90s Teen Horror Movie of All Time? (POLL)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Craft
Everett Collection

This decade has seen a major resurgence of ’90s trends. Wide-legged jeans, halter tops, animal prints, and chunky heels are back. The Backstreet Boys are touring again. Even scrunchies have made a comeback. Goodness willing, we’ll all be getting new dELiA*s catalogues in the mail again any day now.

But while the ’90s may be best known for grunge fashions, big hair, and those pop radio jams, it was also a peak era for teen thrillers and slasher films. With the revival of I Know What You Did Last Summer hitting theaters — with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. both on board to boot — it’s clear that element of the decades is making a comeback right now, too.

There were many, many cheese-tastic teen horrors to come during the mid-to-late ’90s. The decade began with the spine-tingling miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s IT that inspired a generation of horror fans. The decade soon introduced us to Buffy the Vampire Slayer (before the TV show took the story to all-new levels), and then there was a swell of disturbing teen-centric psychological thrillers like Poison Ivy, The Crush, and Fear, along with a few over-the-top pics like Freeway and Strangeland.

After that came the moody supernatural thriller The Craft and a bevy of teen slashers, starting with the franchise-starter Scream, followed by the campy original I Know What You Did Last Summer, the anthology shrieker Campfire Tales, and high school-centric thrillrides like Disturbing Behavior, The Faculty, and Teaching Mrs. Tingle. The era even saw a few dormant franchises seize on the teen horror craze with their sequels, such as Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and The Rage: Carrie 2.

How Does the New 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Movie Fit Into the Franchise?
Related

How Does the New 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Movie Fit Into the Franchise?

 The time period was also marked with several standout horror comedy films, including the goofy Idle Hands, the eyebrow-raising Jawbreaker, and so much more.

So which of the many standout ’90s teen horror/thriller films reigns supreme? You decide. Weigh in with our poll below to choose the ultimate ’90s horror favorite.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) -

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) where to stream

Campfire Tales -

Campfire Tales where to stream

Disturbing Behavior -

Disturbing Behavior where to stream

Freeway -

Freeway where to stream

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later -

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later where to stream

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) -

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) where to stream

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Campfire Tales

Disturbing Behavior

Freeway

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Idle Hands

It (1990)

Jawbreaker

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Strangeland

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Faculty (1998)

The Rage: Carrie 2

Urban Legend (1998)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Scott Riccardi Goes for Win No. 10
Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman
2
‘Landman’ Season 2 Adds New Guest Stars: Everything We Know so Far
Rhys Darby as Trelane — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Episode 2
3
‘Strange New Worlds’ Team on Bringing in Rhys Darby as [Spoiler]
Shane Gillis
4
See the Stars on the 2025 ESPYS Red Carpet
5
ABC Fall 2025 Premiere Dates: Complete Schedule