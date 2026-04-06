Who is Byron Allen? Meet the Media Mogul Replacing Stephen Colbert at CBS

On Monday, April 6, it was announced that comedian and media mogul Byron Allen and his comedy talk show, Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, will replace The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, whose final show will air on CBS at 11:35/10:35c on May 21.

On May 22, CBS will air Comics Unleashed followed by another Allen-produced series, the comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, at 12:35am/11:35c.

“I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh,” Allen said in a statement. “I truly appreciate CBS’s confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask because the world can never have enough laughter.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Allen is buying time from CBS to air the shows, with his company, Allen Media Group, selling the available ad spots in the two hours. According to the publication, the change will likely see CBS turn a profit in late night.

Allen had been advocating for his show to take over Stephen Colbert’s time slot when The Late Show ended. “If they’re looking for a show, my hand is already up,” he said in October 2025, according to Variety. “Fifty years, I’ve been waiting for this moment. Definitely, I’m going for it. I’m investing millions and millions of dollars to prove myself.”

But who is Byron Allen? Here is a quick rundown of the man who is taking over CBS’ late shift.

Who is Bryon Allen?

Byron Allen began his career at the young age of just 14 when he began performing at the Comedy Store, where he was discovered by comedian Jimmie Walker. He soon found himself performing alongside rising comics like David Letterman and Jay Leno.

“I walked into Jimmie’s apartment, and sitting there was David Letterman, who had just driven out from Indianapolis in a red pickup truck; Jay Leno, who was sleeping in his car; and Marty Nadler, who went on to produce Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days,” Allen says. “A lot of phenomenal folks.”

By 18, he had become the youngest comedian ever to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He gained wider recognition in the 1980s as a co-host of NBC’s Real People and went on to co-write and co-star in the 1988 CBS television film Case Closed. From 1989 to 1992, he hosted the syndicated late-night talk show The Byron Allen Show, further cementing his presence in television.

But aside from his “side job” as a comedian and TV personality, Allen is mostly known as a high-profile media mogul who stands for Black ownership in media and a strategic investor who has shaken up traditional television.

What is Allen Media Group?

Beyond performing, Allen built an impressive media empire as the founder and owner of Allen Media Group (formerly Entertainment Studios). Through the company, he has produced a wide range of programming, including court shows like Justice for All with Judge Cristina Pérez and Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, sitcoms such as The First Family, and the game show Who Wants to Date a Comedian?.

His portfolio also expanded into major acquisitions, most notably The Weather Channel, which he purchased in 2018, underscoring his evolution from comedian to influential media mogul.

In March 2026, Allen acquired a 11% stake in the premium cable network Starz for $25 million through his investment arm, Allen Family Capital, as per Deadline. This move was seen as a major power move to increase his control over premium content (such as Power and P-Valley).

Is Bryon Allen married?

Allen married TV producer Jennifer Lucas in 2007. Her most notable works include the horror pics 7 Meters Down and Friend Request, as well as many of AMG’s court shows.

The couple has three children: Chloe Ava (born 2008), Olivia Rose (born 2010), and Lucas Byron (born 2012).

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS