Melanie Lynskey Returning to ‘Matlock’ — Will She Act With Husband Jason Ritter?

What To Know Melanie Lynskey will reprise her role as Debra Palmer in Matlock Season 2 in April.

Her character’s return raises the possibility of sharing a scene with her real-life husband and series star Jason Ritter.

Lynskey’s storyline involves her connection to Senior’s past and a potential role as a key accomplice in the ongoing Welbrexa investigation.

Melanie Lynskey is returning to Matlock before Season 2 ends. CBS just revealed the first photo of her in the episode and revealed when it will air. The image leaves the door open for Lynskey to share a scene with her husband, Matlock star Jason Ritter.

Matlock Season 2 will have a two-part finale on Thursday, April 23, on CBS (see the 2026 broadcast finale schedule here). It starts at 9/8c, which means there will be no new episode of Elsbeth that night. Lynskey returns in the penultimate episode of the season, airing on Thursday, April 16. See her as Debra in the photo above.

Lynskey made her debut as Debra Palmer, a former lover of Senior’s (Beau Bridges), in Matlock Season 2 Episode 4, which aired on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

In “Piece of My Heart,” Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and the team took on a wrongful death case, and Matty (Kathy Bates) reflected on her relationship with her daughter, Ellie (Marnee Carpenter), who returned in flashbacks to when she was pregnant with Alfie (Aaron D. Harris). Matty also met with Lynskey’s Debra, a mysterious woman from Senior’s past. She was on the trip to Australia during which Senior gave Julian (Ritter) the order to bury the Welbrexa study. Matty and Olympia were hoping to convince Debra, a makeup artist, to testify against Senior.

Here’s the logline for Matlock Season 2 Episode 14, “Day One”: “As the team continues tracing Senior’s money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all. Also, the team takes on a criminal justice student’s personal case involving a hit and run.”

Could Debra be the accomplice? She’s at the Jacobson Moore office in the photo above, which makes a scene with Ritter possible. Ritter previously told Decider that Lynskey’s appearance on Matlock was “inevitable.”

Lynskey confirmed this and said it was just a matter of story and scheduling, and she wanted a scene with Bates. When asked if she wanted to share scenes with her husband, Lynskey joked, “Sure, him too.”

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS