The Hottest Big-Screen Romances: ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Moonstruck’ & More

TV Insider Staff
'Pretty Woman,' 'Moonstruck,' 'The Bodyguard,' and more of the hottest big screen romances on TV
Pretty Woman, Moonstruck, and The Bodyguard
TV Insider February 2024

TV Insider

February 2024 Issue

Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

This collection of titles explores the hottest relationships from your favorite big-screen romances ranging from Pretty Woman and Moonstruck to more recent fare like Prime Video‘s Red, White & Royal Blue. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for the rest of our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown.

 

 

Richard Gere, Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman (Rent on Prime Video)

Julia Roberts’ prostitute and Richard Gere’s mogul make a deal that turns into romance.

Cher and Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck
Moonstruck (Pluto TV & Roku)

That’s amore! Nicolas Cage and Oscar winner Cher lead this Italian American rom-com.

Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert
It Happened One Night (Tubi)

Any movie pairing that begins with the would-be couple hating each other owes itself to this 1934 screwball comedy from director Frank Capra. When spoiled socialite Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) starts bickering with gruff reporter Peter Warne (Clark Gable), you know love will eventually triumph. It’s no surprise that Night swept the Oscars, the first of only three films to win all five main categories (for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director, and Screenplay).

Constance Wu and Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians (Hulu)

Constance Wu and Henry Golding are a couple among Singapore’s elite.

Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in The Big Sick

The Big Sick (Prime Video)

Emily (Zoe Kazan) and Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) navigate cultural differences and life’s unpredictability.

Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday
Roman Holiday (Paramount+ With Showtime)

What could be better than movie stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck falling in love around the picturesque city of Rome? Not much in this 1953 film directed by William Wyler. A beguiling Hepburn plays princess-in-hiding Ann; she meets Joe (Peck), who keeps his own secret — that he’s a reporter in need of a big scoop. However, love conquers all and Joe doesn’t use Ann, but instead gives her his heart. Will Ann choose Joe over her duties as a princess? We’ll never ruin the ending of this Holiday!

Whitney Houston, Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard
The Bodyguard (Rent on Prime Video)

Kevin Costner protects — and falls for — Whitney Houston’s pop star.

Red White and Royal Blue

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

The president’s son (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a British prince (Nicholas Galitzine) click.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Cleopatra
Cleopatra (Youtube)

The sets! The costumes! The raging passions between Liz and Dick…er, Cleopatra, queen of Egypt, and Roman general Mark Antony. This 1963 extravaganza may be over the top and one of the most expensive films ever made, but as they shot the nearly four-hour epic, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton actually fell in love and the fervor of their scandalous offscreen affair (they were both married) seeped into every scene they shared. “For the first scene, there was no dialogue,” Taylor once said. “We had to just look at each other. And that was it.”

George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's
Breakfast at Tiffany's (Paramount+)

Audrey Hepburn’s flighty Holly Golightly enchants her neighbor Paul (George Peppard).

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall

Annie Hall (Max)

Woody Allen’s neurotic Alvy Singer reflects on his romance with Diane Keaton’s Annie.

King Kong, Fay Wray, 1933

King Kong (Rent on Prime Video)

Damsel in distress Fay Wray gains an ape of a beau.

