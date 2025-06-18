HGTV has your summer watchlist covered with brand new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home.

Host David Bromstad is back for the real estate show’s latest season, which premieres on HGTV later this summer. The series, which debuted back in 2015, follows Bromstad as he helps lucky lottery winners from across the country find the home of their dreams.

Ahead of My Lottery Dream Home‘s season 18 premiere, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the show’s return.

When does My Lottery Dream Home Season 18 premiere?

My Lottery Dream Home season 18 will premiere on HGTV on Friday, July 18, at 9/8c.

What will happen in My Lottery Dream Home Season 18?

“This season, lottery winners will look for dream properties in locations including Florida, Las Vegas, Arizona and New Jersey,” a press release for the new episodes reads.

The season premiere will see Bromstad meet a couple from Boston who won a $25 million jackpot from a $50 scratcher. “Now, with a plan to purchase homes for each of their adult children, David will help the pair search for a family hub in Atlanta, Georgia,” according to HGTV.

What will air alongside My Lottery Dream Home Season 18?

Following the season premiere of My Lottery Dream Home will be the return of another HGTV series, Zillow Gone Wild. The series sees host Jack McBrayer tour some of the popular real estate website’s wackiest and over-the-top homes.

“In the season premiere of Zillow Gone Wild, Jack will arrive in York, Pennsylvania, to tour an iconic house shaped like an enormous shoe,” HGTV reveals. “Then, he’ll head to Taos, New Mexico, to check out an eco-friendly home built out of bottles, tires and cans. In Jack’s last stop in Ridgefield, Connecticut, he will visit a famous composer’s gothic manor with secret passageways, stairwells to nowhere and patent leather walls.”

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 Premiere, Friday, July 18, 9/8c, HGTV