Season 4 of Help! I Wrecked My House concluded in January 2024, which means that fans have been without the beloved HGTV series for more than a year. With star Jasmine Roth welcoming baby number two and moving her family from California to Utah in 2024, she’s been undergoing some major life changes.

But what does that mean for the future of her show? Scroll down for everything we know about Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House.

Is Help! I Wrecked My House returning for Season 5?

Yes, the series is confirmed to be returning! In fact, HGTV picked up another season of the renovation show quite a while ago, as Roth revealed back in July 2024 that she was casting for the new season.

“My @hgtv show HELP! I Wrecked My House‘ is coming to Utah!” she wrote on Instagram. “We’re now casting for Season 5 and are looking for home renovations gone wrong, located within the Salt Lake City, Park City, or surrounding areas.”

Roth and her husband, Brett Roth, moved to Utah in 2024. They previously lived in Huntington Beach, California, but got married in Utah and had a vacation home there that they were spending increasing amounts of time at.

When does Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 premiere?

A premiere date for the new season has not been confirmed yet, but Roth revealed in May 2025 that filming is underway. In fact, renovation on at least one project has already been completed, as Roth was headed to a “reveal” in her update video.

When a fan asked when to expect new episodes, Roth replied, “Hopefully sometime this fall! Can’t wait!” So it looks like fall 2025 is the prospective premiere date.

Who is in the Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 cast?

Roth is still the star of the show, but she said that she’s added new members to her team for Season 5. “[It’s] great because it means I get to be home with my family,” she shared. The Roths welcomed their second child in September 2024, so balancing work and family is imperative.

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5, TBD, HGTV