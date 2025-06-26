Squid Game‘s third and final season may be upon us, but there’s more entertainment to be had as Netflix looks ahead to Season 2 of the competition show based on the popular series with Squid Game: The Challenge.

Debuting back in 2023, the series saw everyday people compete in a series of challenges inspired by the flagship show for a chance to win a top prize. Originally dropping in November, the series was renewed for Season 2 in December 2023, but there haven’t been many big updates since. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, and stay tuned for any other news as the latest competition takes shape.

When will Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date for the upcoming season of Squid Game: The Challenge has been revealed at this time, but stay tuned for updates as we look ahead to the announcement.

Who will compete in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?

Contestant applications for Season 2 have officially been closed, meaning the process of finding players is likely underway. No official casting news has been unveiled at this time, though, but it will be interesting to see if the show follows suit with the original series by bringing back a familiar face or two among the real-life players. If you want to apply to compete in potential future seasons of the show, fans are welcome to submit applications here.

What will happen in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?

As with Season 1, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will recruit 456 players to compete in a series of challenges until only one player remains, claiming the ultimate prize of $4.56 million. Additional details remain under wraps at this time, but stay tuned for updates and let us know if you’ll be watching the show when it returns to Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix