Heels is back this summer on Starz.

The wrestling series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return for its second season on Friday, July 28 (on Starz as well as its app). Alongside the official release date, Starz also shared official images of the upcoming season.

Heels tells the tale of individuals, both men and women, who relentlessly pursue their aspirations within small-town professional wrestling. In a tight-knit community in Georgia, the narrative revolves around a wrestling promotion owned by a family. At the story’s center are two brothers, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), engaged in a fierce battle to claim their late father’s legacy. Along this journey, they strive to discover their true identities and define their personal versions of triumph. While “heel” typically refers to the antagonist or villain in the wrestling ring, the boundaries between hero and heel blur in this intense sibling rivalry outside the squared circle.

Season 2 begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing. “Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage,” according to Starz. “But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia’s vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.”

This season also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott as Tom Spade, Joel Murray as Eddie Earl, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Check out some images from Season 2 below.

Heels, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 28, 10/9c on STARZ & Midnight on STARZ app