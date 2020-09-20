15 ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Guest Stars You May Have Forgotten

Dan Clarendon
2 Comments
Hawaii Five-0

Hawaii Five-0 spent almost a decade on the air: The CBS procedural, which ended last April, marks the 10th anniversary of its premiere on September 20.

Over the span of its run, Hawaii Five-0 hosted a ton of guest stars, including several Lost alums (Terry O’Quinn, Henry Ian Cusick, Cynthia Watros, Jeff Fahey, Rebecca Mader, and, of course, Jorge Garcia and Daniel Dae Kim) and even more 24 stars (Jean Smart, Mykelti Williamson, Reiko Aylesworth, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carlos Bernard, Louis Lombardi, Jeffrey Nordling, Carlo Rota, Nazneen Contractor, and Annie Wersching).

Who else made a visit to Five-0? Scroll down to check out 15 more celebrities from the cop show’s blotter.

Carol Burnett
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carol Burnett

The comedy legend behind The Carol Burnett Show guest-starred in three episodes as Deb McGarrett, Steve’s (Alex O’Loughlin) aunt.

Sean Combs
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Sean Combs

The rapper formerly known as Puff Daddy guest-starred as vengeful NYPD detective Reggie Cole in Season 1’s “Ho’opa’i.”

Heather Dubrow
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Heather Dubrow

The actress and former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County played Emily, the girlfriend of a serial killer, in Season 4’s “Pukana.”

Peter Fonda
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peter Fonda

The late Easy Rider star portrayed predatory sea captain Jesse Billings in Season 2’s “Mea Makamae.”

Terrence Howard
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Terrence Howard

The Empire alum had a cameo as Billy, one of Danny’s (Scott Caan) former colleagues, in Season 3’s “I Ka Wa Mamua.”

Kendall Jenner
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In that same episode, the reality star and model guest-starred as AJ, a salesperson who helps Danny’s daughter find a dress for a father-daughter dance.

Nick Jonas
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The pop star, one third of the Jonas Brothers, played villainous hacker Ian Wright across three episodes of the series.

Gladys Knight
Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Gladys Knight

This Grammy-winning “Empress of Soul” portrayed Lou’s (Chi McBride) mother, Ella Grover, in Season 9’s “Lele pū nā manu like.”

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Vanessa & Nick Lachey

The married couple—she a former TRL host, he a member of the boy band 98 Degrees—played a pair of kidnappers in Season 1’s “Powa Maka Moana.”

James Marsters
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

James Marsters

The actor behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel’s Spike appeared in five episodes as Victor Hesse, the terrorist who killed Steve’s father.

Nas
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Italia Independent New York City, LLC

Nas

The 13-time Grammy nominee behind the rap alum Illmatic played Gordon Smith, a parole violator, in Season 1’s “Heihei.”

Jerry Rice
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Jerry Rice

The former San Francisco 49er and three-time Super Bowl champ guest-starred as himself in Season 6’s “ Ka Papahana Holo Pono.”

Norman Reedus
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Norman Reedus

This Walking Dead star played Anton Hesse, a terrorist and the brother of the aforementioned Victor Hesse, in the Hawaii Five-0 pilot.

Frankie Valli
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Frankie Valli

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer—one of the Four Seasons—was the aforementioned Deb McGarrett’s fiancé in Season 5’s “Ka Hana Malu.”

