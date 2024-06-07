Pat Sajak says farewell to Wheel of Fortune tonight, June 7. The celebrated host’s final episode is going to be a fun one, as Sajak wanted, but it won’t be without its emotional goodbyes.

In an emotional farewell video released a few hours before his final bow began, Sajak shared his gratitude to viewers.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he said in the video. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.” (Vanna White also shared a tearful goodbye to her co-star on June 6. Learn White’s plans for her future on the series in our exclusive interview with the star here.)

With his decades onscreen at the colorful wheel, Sajak has cemented his place in TV history. Moving messages from Wheel of Fortune fans during his final week of hosting show a deep love for the host. Now that his time on the long-running series is coming to a close, where does Sajak rank among the greatest game show hosts of all time?

Sajak’s fellow game show host greats include Alex Trebek of Jeopardy!, Bob Barker of The Price Is Right as well as his successor Drew Carey, Family Feud‘s Richard Dawson and its current host Steve Harvey, Betty White from her Just Men! days (during which she became the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host and was dubbed “The First Lady of Game Shows”), and more.

Ahead of Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune, we want to know who you think is the greatest TV game show host of all time. Below, we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the genre’s biggest names. Scroll through this game show history, and then cast your vote for who you think is the greatest ever in the poll at the bottom of the page. And of course, be sure to tune in for Sajak’s final spin!

