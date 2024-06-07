Is Pat Sajak the Greatest Game Show Host of All Time? (POLL)

Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud,' Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'
Pat Sajak says farewell to Wheel of Fortune tonight, June 7. The celebrated host’s final episode is going to be a fun one, as Sajak wanted, but it won’t be without its emotional goodbyes.

In an emotional farewell video released a few hours before his final bow began, Sajak shared his gratitude to viewers.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he said in the video. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.” (Vanna White also shared a tearful goodbye to her co-star on June 6. Learn White’s plans for her future on the series in our exclusive interview with the star here.)

With his decades onscreen at the colorful wheel, Sajak has cemented his place in TV history. Moving messages from Wheel of Fortune fans during his final week of hosting show a deep love for the host. Now that his time on the long-running series is coming to a close, where does Sajak rank among the greatest game show hosts of all time?

Sajak’s fellow game show host greats include Alex Trebek of Jeopardy!, Bob Barker of The Price Is Right as well as his successor Drew Carey, Family Feud‘s Richard Dawson and its current host Steve Harvey, Betty White from her Just Men! days (during which she became the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host and was dubbed “The First Lady of Game Shows”), and more.

Look Back on 'Wheel of Fortune's Nearly 50-Year History
Ahead of Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune, we want to know who you think is the greatest TV game show host of all time. Below, we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the genre’s biggest names. Scroll through this game show history, and then cast your vote for who you think is the greatest ever in the poll at the bottom of the page. And of course, be sure to tune in for Sajak’s final spin!

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune' in the 1980s
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

1981-2024

Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!' in 2000
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

1984-2020

Bob Barker during 'The Price is Right' 34th Season Premiere
Bob Barker, The Price Is Right

1972-2007

Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right' in 2014
Drew Carey, The Price Is Right

2007-Current

Host Anne Robinson (background) unknown contestants on 'The Weakest Link'
Anne Robinson, Weakest Link

2000-2012 (British version), 2001-2002 (American version)

Host Chuck Woolery, contestant on 'Love Connection'
Chuck Woolery, Love Connection

1983-1994 (Woolery was also the original host of Wheel of Fortune)

Richard Dawson on 'Family Feud' in 1983
Richard Dawson, Family Feud

1976-1985, 1994-1995

Steve Harvey for ABC's 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Steve Harvey, Family Feud

2010-Current, Celebrity Family Feud 2015-Current

'Just Men!' host Betty White in 1983
Betty White, Just Men!

1983

Monty Hall hosts 'Let's Make a Deal' in 1965
Monty Hall, Let's Make a Deal

1963-1986

Bob Eubanks hosts 'The Newlywed Game'
Bob Eubanks, The Newlywed Game

1966-1974, 1977-1980, 1985-1988, 1997-1999, 2009-2010 special episodes

Dick Clark hosts 'The $25,000 Pyramid' in 1982
Dick Clark, Pyramid

1973-1988 (five different versions)

Carol Burnett, host Allen Ludden, Monty Hall on 'Password' in 1973
Allen Ludden, Password

1961-1980

Host Gene Rayburn on 'Match Game'
Gene Rayburn, Match Game

1962-1969 (on NBC), 1973-1982 (CBS)

Regis Philbin on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'
Regis Philbin, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

1999–2002, 2009

