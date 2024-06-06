Sony Pictures Television

February 24, 1997

Wheel reveals a new touchscreen puzzleboard. (White turns her last letter the week prior, with February 21’s final puzzle, “Pound Sign.”) Now, instead of spinning a trilon, White simply needs to touch the box and it lights up. “I’ll betcha a dollar it don’t work,” Sajak jokes as it’s introduced.

April 1, 1997

April fools! Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek surprises the audience by taking over on Wheel of Fortune, and Sajak hosts that night’s Jeopardy! On Wheel, Sajak and White are the contestants, playing for charity, while Sajak’s wife, Lesly Brown, fills in for White on the puzzleboard. But this isn’t the first time Trebek or Brown has been on Wheel — Trebek guest hosted for Sajak for a full week 16 years earlier, and Brown has helped out onscreen by showing prizes and participating in opening segments. Sajak dominates the first round, correctly guessing the phrase “Pat, I’d Like to Solve the Puzzle.”

September 13, 1997

CBS premieres the children’s spinoff Wheel 2000, co-hosted by the animated Cyber Lucy. Kids between the ages of 10 and 15 compete for points and prizes. It’s canceled by the following February. Over two decades later, in June 2023, Sony announces that another kids’ version of Wheel is in development.

September 4, 2000

A new game element is introduced — Toss-Ups — at the start of Season 18. In this twist, letters in the puzzle are revealed randomly, one at a time, and contestants are given a color-coded buzzer (yes, like Jeopardy!) to press when they think they know the answer. Toss-Ups go on to be used at different points in the game throughout the years and are also what Wheel uses as a tiebreaker.

October 22, 2001

The “W-H-E-E-L” envelopes, in use on the show since 1989, are replaced by the 24-envelope bonus wheel. A $100,000 cash prize is also introduced, raising players’ overall earnings.

March 21, 2003

The longest puzzle ever, counting punctuation, uses 47 of the board’s 52 rectangles: “She Just Won a Seventh U.S. Figure Skating Championship” (Michelle Kwan!).

September 8, 2008

The million-dollar wedge is introduced in the Season 26 premiere. On October 14, Michelle Loewenstein becomes the first player to take home over $1 million.