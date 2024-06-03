In just a handful of days, Wheel of Fortune fans will be saying goodbye to host Pat Sajak. He’s retiring after 41 seasons, and fans have known this was coming since June 2023. His final episode’s airdate, June 7, was set in April. So how did his final week as host, the aptly titled “Thanks for the Memories,” kick off? (In the season premiere in September, it was business as usual, without any outright acknowledgement it was his last.)

It all began with a clip of Pat Sajak and Vanna White from 1997, in which the two joke about the audience thinking of them as a married couple; they’d been working together for 15 years at that point and finished each other’s sentences. “Looks like they’re cleaning out the video files,” Sajak quipped as he and White walked out for the June 3 game. Then he got right to the game.

One of the players, Joyce, was in the audience for a show in 1996. She said she wanted to be a stand-up comedian and follow in Sajak’s career, to which he immediately responded with, “I’m ready to sit down.”

David went into the Bonus Round with $18,690 and chose “What Are You Doing?” and the letters G, H, M, and O. He got “Finishing the” but couldn’t come up with “Job.” “How ironic is this?” Sajak remarked.

Then, to cap off the episode, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie introduced a clip from a sit-down she had with her father. It’s part of an interview series that is being posted online (and the first part of which you can watch above).

Fans have taken to social media to express how much they’re going to miss Sajak as host.

“It’s hard to believe tonight is the beginning of Pat Sajak’s last week on Wheel of Fortune,” one fan wrote. Another posted, “this is the last week of new episodes of #WheelofFortune with Pat Sajak as host & i just simply am not ready on any level for him to leave.”

Check out fans’ reactions to the beginning of Sajak’s last week below.

Pat’s last week on the show #wheeloffortune — Sam Samaroo (@sam_samaroo) June 3, 2024

It’s hard to believe tonight is the beginning of Pat Sajak’s last week on Wheel of Fortune…..#WheelofFortune — Birthday Dylan (@elongatedbean) June 3, 2024

this is the last week of new episodes of #WheelofFortune with Pat Sajak as host & i just simply am not ready on any level for him to leave — Bex (@BexMix_41) June 3, 2024

#wheeloffortune #patsajak if what i’m hearing is true that it’s pat sajak’s final week… i am not ok pic.twitter.com/CZRWalpcZa — jai (they/them) (@jokezonutwits) June 3, 2024

THIS IS PAT SAJAK’S LAST WEEEEEEEEEEEEEK ON WHEEL OF FORTUNE — Owl Rider (@spiceyicey27) June 3, 2024

Dang this Pat Sajak’s last week of episodes? I knew he was leaving but didn’t know it was this week #WheelOfFortune — Jeron Humphrey 3 (@J_rome_12) June 3, 2024

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, Check local listings