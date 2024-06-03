‘Wheel of Fortune’ Kicks Off Pat Sajak’s Final Week as Host — Fans React

In just a handful of days, Wheel of Fortune fans will be saying goodbye to host Pat Sajak. He’s retiring after 41 seasons, and fans have known this was coming since June 2023. His final episode’s airdate, June 7, was set in April. So how did his final week as host, the aptly titled “Thanks for the Memories,” kick off? (In the season premiere in September, it was business as usual, without any outright acknowledgement it was his last.)

It all began with a clip of Pat Sajak and Vanna White from 1997, in which the two joke about the audience thinking of them as a married couple; they’d been working together for 15 years at that point and finished each other’s sentences. “Looks like they’re cleaning out the video files,” Sajak quipped as he and White walked out for the June 3 game. Then he got right to the game.

One of the players, Joyce, was in the audience for a show in 1996. She said she wanted to be a stand-up comedian and follow in Sajak’s career, to which he immediately responded with, “I’m ready to sit down.”

David went into the Bonus Round with $18,690 and chose “What Are You Doing?” and the letters G, H, M, and O. He got “Finishing the” but couldn’t come up with “Job.” “How ironic is this?” Sajak remarked.

Then, to cap off the episode, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie introduced a clip from a sit-down she had with her father. It’s part of an interview series that is being posted online (and the first part of which you can watch above).

Fans have taken to social media to express how much they’re going to miss Sajak as host.

“It’s hard to believe tonight is the beginning of Pat Sajak’s last week on Wheel of Fortune,” one fan wrote. Another posted, “this is the last week of new episodes of #WheelofFortune with Pat Sajak as host & i just simply am not ready on any level for him to leave.”

Check out fans’ reactions to the beginning of Sajak’s last week below.

