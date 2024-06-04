Daytime Emmy Awards: 11 TV Stars Up for Their First Trophy in 2024

Many TV stars stand to become repeat winners when the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hand out its latest honors at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye and General Hospital’s Alley Mills may win their Daytime Emmys categories for the second straight year, for example.

But many more stars stand to win a Daytime Emmy for the first time, including all of this year’s nominees for Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, two of whom are celebrating their first-ever Daytime Emmy nominations.

Before the envelopes get ripped open, check out 11 TV stars who could add a first Daytime Emmy to their trophy shelf on June 7.

51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 7, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+