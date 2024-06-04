Daytime Emmy Awards: 11 TV Stars Up for Their First Trophy in 2024

Annika Noelle, Linsey Godfrey, and Linden Ashby
Many TV stars stand to become repeat winners when the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hand out its latest honors at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye and General Hospital’s Alley Mills may win their Daytime Emmys categories for the second straight year, for example.

But many more stars stand to win a Daytime Emmy for the first time, including all of this year’s nominees for Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, two of whom are celebrating their first-ever Daytime Emmy nominations.

Before the envelopes get ripped open, check out 11 TV stars who could add a first Daytime Emmy to their trophy shelf on June 7.

51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 7, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+

Linden Ashby
Linden Ashby

This Teen Wolf actor got his start on Loving in the late 1980s, but it’s his recent reprise as Cameron Kirsten on The Young and the Restless that earned him his first Daytime Emmy nomination. He’s up for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

Jennifer Gareisx
Jennifer Gareis

Gareis is nominated in the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category for playing Donna Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. It’s her first Daytime Emmy nomination.

Linsey Godfrey
Linsey Godfrey

Joining Gareis in that category is Godfrey, who’s Daytime Emmy-nominated for the second time for her portrayal of Sarah Horton on Days of Our Lives. She also has three other nominations to her name, all for playing B&B’s Caroline Spencer.

Courtney Hope
Courtney Hope

Hope is surely hoping her role as Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless will land her a Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress win. She was previously nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy during her run on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ashley Jones
Ashley Jones

Jones is nominated in the Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series category for playing Bridget Forrester on B&B, a role that got her her last Daytime Emmy nomination nearly 20 years ago. Prior to that, she received two nominations for playing Y&R’s Megan Dennison.

Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf

Martsolf has been nominated for four Daytime Emmys so far in his career, all for playing Brady Black on Days of Our Lives. This year, he’s nominated in the Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor category.

Katherine Kelly Lang
Katherine Kelly Lang

Lang has racked up six Daytime Emmy nominations so far. Four of those nominations — including this year’s Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress nod — were for her role as Brook Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Allison Lanier
Allison Lanier

Lanier is another first-time Daytime Emmy nominee: She was recognized in this year’s Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress category for her job playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Annika Noelle
Annika Noelle

Noelle is up for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress for playing Hope Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful. That same role earned her a nomination in the Daytime Emmys’ supporting actress race in 2020.

Emily O’Brien
Emily O’Brien

O’Brien’s Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress nod is her fourth nomination and her first for playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives. Her other three came between 2008 and 2011, when she was a Y&R star.

Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce

Now that this A-list actor is reprising his part as Mike Young on Neighbours, and now that the Australian soap is a Freevee production, Pearce has earned his first Daytime Emmy nomination with a nod for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

