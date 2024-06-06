‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Delivers Emotional Farewell to Pat Sajak (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Vanna White delivers emotional and tearful farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune

On June 7, Pat Sajak will sign off as host of Wheel of Fortune for the final time, and in anticipation of the big goodbye, co-host Vanna White has taped a special farewell for her friend.

In the emotional and tearful video tribute, White addresses Sajak, saying, “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna to try.”

“Eight thousand episodes went by like that,” she goes on, adding a snap of her fingers to emphasize the milestone. “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did,” she reiterates.

But it’s more than just their onscreen bond, White continues on to highlight their connection off camera between their families and all of the memories they’ve made.  “As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television. But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes,” White says.

“As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated… Oh gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” she continues.

Pat Sajak Lines Up First Gig After Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune'
Related

Pat Sajak Lines Up First Gig After Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune'

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” White acknowledges, going on to refer to Sajak as a “brother to me.” She says, “I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat,” she concludes, blowing a kiss in the air.

The video then cuts to Sajak’s reaction as the clip is played to him and White on the Wheel of Fortune stage. Together, they share a sweet hug. See the full moment, above, and don’t miss Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune when it airs on June 7.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listing

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
1
Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Estranged Husband, Reveals His One Regret as Their Marriage Dissolves
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Shuts Down Contestant’s Hilarious Wrong Answer
Adam Levine on 'The Voice'
3
‘The Voice’: Adam Levine to Return as Coach for Season 27
Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant in 'Justified: City Primeval'
4
More ‘Justified’ on the Way? Walton Goggins Shares Update
Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 4 - 'I Want You More Than Anything in the World'
5
‘IWTV’: Delainey Hayles Says ‘Trust Is Gone’ With Louis After Episode 4