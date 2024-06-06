Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

On June 7, Pat Sajak will sign off as host of Wheel of Fortune for the final time, and in anticipation of the big goodbye, co-host Vanna White has taped a special farewell for her friend.

In the emotional and tearful video tribute, White addresses Sajak, saying, “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna to try.”

“Eight thousand episodes went by like that,” she goes on, adding a snap of her fingers to emphasize the milestone. “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did,” she reiterates.

But it’s more than just their onscreen bond, White continues on to highlight their connection off camera between their families and all of the memories they’ve made. “As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television. But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes,” White says.

“As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated… Oh gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” she continues.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” White acknowledges, going on to refer to Sajak as a “brother to me.” She says, “I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat,” she concludes, blowing a kiss in the air.

The video then cuts to Sajak’s reaction as the clip is played to him and White on the Wheel of Fortune stage. Together, they share a sweet hug. See the full moment, above, and don’t miss Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune when it airs on June 7.

