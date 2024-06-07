Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Tonight is the night, Friday, June 7, when legendary game show host Pat Sajak says his final goodbye to Wheel of Fortune.

In a sneak peek, the long-time host, who has presided over Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, addresses the loyal viewers with an emotional, heartfelt speech.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak says in the clip. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade”

He continues, “I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun — no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing… I hope. Just a game.”

However, Sajak says the show “became more than that — a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.”

“What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he concludes.

Sajak, who has hosted Wheel since 1981, announced his retirement last June, revealing Season 41 would be his last. The three-time Daytime Emmy winner will step aside after Friday’s episode, making way for Ryan Seacrest, who will take over as host when the show returns this fall.

Vanna White, Sajak’s long-time co-host, will stay on as letter-turner alongside Seacrest.

On Thursday’s (June 6) episode, White shared an emotional tribute of her own, telling Sajak, “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did. You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

While Sajak is leaving Wheel behind, he’s already lined up his next gig. As reported by Variety, Sajak has inked a deal to return to Hawaii Theater in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he will star alongside his long-time collaborator Joe Moore in a theater production of the Columbo mystery Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31, 2025, to August 10, 2025.