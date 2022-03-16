‘Good Sam’ Reunites Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush on Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Brooke, Haley, and Peyton are once again sharing the small screen! Sophia Bush’s Good Sam welcomes One Tree Hill‘s Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton as guest stars in the March 23 episode, and it’s up to the titular doctor to save one of them.

In “Keep Talking,” Lenz plays Amy Taylor, who is admitted to the hospital with signs of premature heart disease. Burton’s Gretchen is her sister who accompanies her. As she treats her, Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith discovers a deeper mystery. Check out the photos below to see Sam, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall), and Dr. Caleb Tucker (Michael Stahl-David) treating Amy. Plus, it looks like Gretchen may have her own thoughts on her sister’s treatment and there may be some sibling conflict.

Ask Matt: Comparing Anti-Heroes (Dexter vs. Walter White)See Also

Ask Matt: Comparing Anti-Heroes (Dexter vs. Walter White)

Plus, thoughts on 'Ghosts,' Chris Noth's 'Law & Order' episodes, 'The Bachelor,' and more.

Elsewhere in the episode, Griff anxiously awaits the results of his MIR, hoping to get to the root of his troubling symptoms. What will that mean for his future as a doctor?

Scroll down for a look at “Keep Talking.”

Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS

Bethany Joy Lenz as Amy Taylor and Hilarie Burton as Gretchen Taylor in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Amy (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Gretchen (Hilarie Burton)

Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Michael Stahl-David, Sophia Bush in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Caleb Tucker (Michael Stahl-David) and Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) meeting with Amy and Gretchen

Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa and Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Joey Costa (Davi Santos) and Dr. Isan M. Shah (Omar Maskati)

Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) and Sam

Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker and Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Caleb and Sam

Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie and Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) and Sam

Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Michael Stahl-David, Sophia Bush in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Sister vs. sister?

Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Michael Stahl-David, Sophia Bush in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Does Gretchen disagree with the doctors?

Skye P. Marshall, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Michael Stahl-David, Jason Isaacs in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

What’s going on here?!

Hilarie Burton as Gretchen Taylor in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Gretchen looks worried.

Hilarie Burton as Gretchen Taylor and Bethany Joy Lenz as Amy Taylor in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Gretchen and Amy

Good Sam - CBS

Good Sam where to stream

One Tree Hill - The CW

One Tree Hill where to stream

Good Sam

One Tree Hill

Bethany Joy Lenz

Hilarie Burton

Sophia Bush