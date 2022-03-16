‘Good Sam’ Reunites Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton & Bethany Joy Lenz (PHOTOS)

Brooke, Haley, and Peyton are once again sharing the small screen! Sophia Bush’s Good Sam welcomes One Tree Hill‘s Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton as guest stars in the March 23 episode, and it’s up to the titular doctor to save one of them.

In “Keep Talking,” Lenz plays Amy Taylor, who is admitted to the hospital with signs of premature heart disease. Burton’s Gretchen is her sister who accompanies her. As she treats her, Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith discovers a deeper mystery. Check out the photos below to see Sam, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall), and Dr. Caleb Tucker (Michael Stahl-David) treating Amy. Plus, it looks like Gretchen may have her own thoughts on her sister’s treatment and there may be some sibling conflict.

Elsewhere in the episode, Griff anxiously awaits the results of his MIR, hoping to get to the root of his troubling symptoms. What will that mean for his future as a doctor?

Scroll down for a look at “Keep Talking.”

Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS