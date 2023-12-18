‘Good Omens’: 11 Burning Questions for Aziraphale, Crowley & Season 3

We’re still not over that gut-wrenching end to Good Omens Season 2, and time hasn’t made it any easier, nor has the news that Prime Video has renewed it for a third (and final) season.

Neil Gaiman‘s series, based on his book with Terry Pratchett, left off with the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) — and us — heartbroken and apart. After solving the mystery of Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) memory loss and watching him and Lord Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) go off to be together, Aziraphale and Crowley both ended up with something to say once they had a chance to talk.

The Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offered Aziraphale Gabriel’s old job and the ability to make Crowley his second-in-command and an angel again. But Crowley, after advice from Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service) to really talk to his friend, was not only against that but had his own thoughts about their future: namely that they spend it together. “You idiot, we could have been us,” Crowley said before kissing Aziraphale, whose response — “I forgive you” — was painful before they went their separate ways.

It was after that that Aziraphale learned a bit about Heaven’s plans going forward and why the Metatron wanted him to be involved.

With the renewal news came the first tease, from Gaiman, about what’s next: “In Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Below, check out our burning questions for the third season as we wait for the end to arrive on Prime Video.

Good Omens, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming Now, Prime Video

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens'
Prime Video

How will Season 3 fix Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship?

It’s going to take more than an “I was wrong” dance for Aziraphale to fix how things were left for the ineffable duo in the Season 2 finale. He was thrilled about the Metatron’s offer — which included making Crowley an angel again — only for the demon to argue against Heaven (and considering the ominous Second Coming, well, he’s probably right about them ending things on Earth). Crowley also (again) tried to get the angel to run away with him so they could be an “us” and kissed him, only for Aziraphale to tell him, “I forgive you.” (Ouch!) We think it’s safe to say that the series will end with the two together (as an “us”), but what will it take for the two to talk to each other and get there? (If you’re asking us, it has to include a kiss that’s not so heartbreaking and Crowley with his sunglasses off.) It doesn’t help that Gaiman revealed, with the renewal news, that the two “aren’t talking” when Season 3 begins.

Liz Carr, Derek Jacobi, and Jon Hamm in 'Good Omens'
Courtesy of Prime Video

What exactly is the Second Coming?

The Metatron told Aziraphale he couldn’t think of a better angel to set into motion the next step in the grand plan and he needed one with his talents to direct it and familiar with how they do things on Earth. “We call it the Second Coming,” he said. The Second Coming is the return of Jesus Christ (already briefly seen on Good Omens, as part of Season 1’s journey through Aziraphale and Crowley meeting over the years) to Earth and judging the living and the dead, usually signaling some sort of end times.

In fact, in Season 2, Gabriel, while Crowley was trying to get him to remember anything, seemed to be talking about just this with, “There will come a tempest and darkness and great storms, and the dead will leave their graves and walk the Earth once more, and there will be great lamentations. Every day it’s getting closer.” (Uh-oh.)

But how might Hell respond? We have to keep in mind what Crowley said at the end of Season 1, that the “really big one” will be “all of us against all of them,” meaning Heaven and Hell against humanity.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in 'Good Omens' - Season 2
Mark Mainz/Prime Video

Will Aziraphale be able to do any good in his new role?

As Aziraphale insisted, by taking on Gabriel’s old position, he thinks he can “make a difference” in Heaven. Crowley didn’t think that possible, and yes, the Metatron is clearly using Aziraphale for his old machinations, but will the angel be able to accomplish anything he’d like before the Second Coming?

David Tennant in 'Good Omens'
Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video

What will Crowley be doing in Season 3?

Last we saw Crowley, he was driving away from Aziraphale’s bookshop after that heartbreaking conversation. As he told the angel, he refused to go back to Hell, so will we see him doing what he was in Season 2? Will he be actively working against Heaven to prevent the Second Coming? Will he move back into his flat since Shax (Miranda Richardson) returned to Hell, or will he once again be sleeping in his Bentley?

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens'
Prime Video

How will Aziraphale and Crowley cope being apart?

Considering how long they’ve known each other and how much of a team they were in Season 2 before that heartbreaking ending, we’re kind of worried about how both will be handling the aftermath of their last conversation and that kiss. Something tells us the beginning of the third season will be devastating when it comes to those two apart.

Doon Mackichan, Michael Sheen, Gloria Obianyo, and Liz Carr in 'Good Omens'
Courtesy of Prime Video

Will Aziraphale leave Heaven on his own?

At some point, Aziraphale is going to have to realize that the Second Coming is not a good thing and he really shouldn’t have accepted the Metatron’s offer… right? But will he do so before it’s too late? Will be able to leave once he does? We saw what they wanted to do to Gabriel when he said no to another Apocalypse.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in 'Good Omens'
Mark Mainz/Prime Video

What will it take for Aziraphale and Crowley to work together to stop the Second Coming?

We know it’s going to happen … eventually. After all, according to Gaiman, “The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right.” But what will occur before that? It will have to be Aziraphale seeking out Crowley after how they left things, right?

Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya in 'Good Omens'
Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video

Which characters (and cast members) will return?

Obviously, Sheen and Tennant as Aziraphale and Crowley are givens. It would seem like the Metatron has to be back, as do the angels (Michael, Uriel, and Saraqael), but as we saw with Lord Beelzebub, recasting is possible. Sosanya and Service played different characters in the second season after appearing in the first, so it is possible that could happen again (though we do hope we get to see more of Nina and Maggie’s love story). Gabriel and Beelzebub left behind Heaven and Hell to be together, and while it was said they could never return, that doesn’t necessarily mean that will be the case, especially considering what’s coming. And will we get to see Shax ruling in Hell?

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in 'Good Omens' - Season 2
Mark Mainz/Prime Video

When will Season 3 flash back to in Aziraphale and Crowley's history?

Thanks to the beginnings of both season premieres, the 28-minute opening of Season 1 Episode 3, and the minisodes of Season 2, we’ve seen quite a bit of Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship over the years and how it grew. They met as angels at the beginning of everything then again as an angel and a demon at the Garden of Eden. Crowley tempted Aziraphale with an ox rib during the time of Job (Peter Davison), and the angel offered to tempt him into having some oysters in Rome. Aziraphale trusted Crowley with a bullet catch trick (with a miracle blocker in place), and the demon turned to his friend for holy water, deadly to him, as insurance. But there’s so much more we could see from them over the years, and we can’t wait to see how that reflects their sure-to-be tense relationship in the present after that finale heartbreak.

Derek Jacobi in 'Good Omens'
Prime Video

Was there more to that glare the Metatron gave Crowley than he's a demon?

We couldn’t help but notice that very significant glare the Metatron sent Crowley’s way (pictured above) on his way out of the bookshop for his and Aziraphale’s chat. Sure, he told Aziraphale that he could restore Crowley to angelic status, but does anyone actually think he thought the demon would accept that (or that he wanted him to)? Will this come into play going forward? (We’d love for it to, if only for more of an onscreen Doctor Who reunion for Tennant and Jacobi.)

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens' - Season 2
Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video

How will it end?

Season 1 ended with Aziraphale and Crowley dining at the Ritz. Season 2 concluded with the two of them apart, Aziraphale heading up to Heaven while Crowley was driving off. Will they return to the Ritz for that extremely alcoholic breakfast Crowley had wanted? Will they have that picnic Aziraphale mentioned?

Good Omens

David Tennant

Michael Sheen

Neil Gaiman

