We’re still not over that gut-wrenching end to Good Omens Season 2, and time hasn’t made it any easier, nor has the news that Prime Video has renewed it for a third (and final) season.

Neil Gaiman‘s series, based on his book with Terry Pratchett, left off with the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) — and us — heartbroken and apart. After solving the mystery of Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) memory loss and watching him and Lord Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) go off to be together, Aziraphale and Crowley both ended up with something to say once they had a chance to talk.

The Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offered Aziraphale Gabriel’s old job and the ability to make Crowley his second-in-command and an angel again. But Crowley, after advice from Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service) to really talk to his friend, was not only against that but had his own thoughts about their future: namely that they spend it together. “You idiot, we could have been us,” Crowley said before kissing Aziraphale, whose response — “I forgive you” — was painful before they went their separate ways.

It was after that that Aziraphale learned a bit about Heaven’s plans going forward and why the Metatron wanted him to be involved.

With the renewal news came the first tease, from Gaiman, about what’s next: “In Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Below, check out our burning questions for the third season as we wait for the end to arrive on Prime Video.

Good Omens, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming Now, Prime Video