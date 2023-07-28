[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Good Omens Season 2.]

Good Omens delivers quite possibly TV’s most romantic episode of the year with the Season 2 finale (now on Prime Video) — and yes, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley’s (David Tennant) relationship is very much part of that. And as much as it ultimately hurts (a lot), where do they leave off? Tennant and Sheen are so incredible in their last (devastating) scene together that we’re not sure we’d want to trade it in for anything.

First, Gabriel (Jon Hamm) gets his memories back, courtesy of Beelzebub’s (Shelley Conn) fly where he’d stored them. (It’s “bigger on the inside,” as is very familiar to Doctor Who fans.) And while Heaven and Hell debate what to do with the two of them, they decide to just go off to be together (while singing “Everyday”).

Meanwhile, a series of events led Aziraphale and Crowley to spend Season 2 trying to get coffee shop owner Nina (Nina Sosanya) and record store owner Maggie (Maggie Service) together, only for the two women to turn the tables on them in the finale. No, they won’t be seeing each other quite so fast (since Nina just got out of a relationship), but they do think that the angel and demon need to finally actually talk to one another about what they’re really thinking, the two tell Crowley.

That gives him something to think about while, unbeknownst to him, the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) is offering Aziraphale Gabriel’s job. And the angel is so excited about what that could mean, including the ability to restore Crowley to full angelic status so they can continue to work together, that he doesn’t realize his friend is not at all on board. Crowley points out that he refused to return to Hell. “Obviously, you said no,” Aziraphale says, “you’re the bad guys.” (Oh, that “you’re” is painful.) He’s so certain that he can make a difference in Heaven if he’s in charge.

Then, Crowley shares what he’d planned to before Aziraphale interrupted with his news. “We’ve known each other a long time. We’ve been on this planet for a long time. I could always rely on you, you could always rely on me. We’re a team, a group, a group of the two of us, and we’ve spent our existence pretending that we aren’t,” he says. “And I would like to spend — I mean, if Gabriel and Beelzebub can do it, go off together, then we can. Just the two of us. We don’t need heaven, we don’t need hell, they’re toxic. We need to get away from them, just be an us, you and me. What do you say?”

Again, Aziraphale tries to get him to see his vision of their future together in Heaven. “You can’t leave this bookshop,” Crowley insists, but “nothing lasts forever,” according to Aziraphale. “No, I don’t suppose it does,” Crowley accepts, putting his sunglasses back on (and hiding his eyes, himself). “Good luck,” he offers, going to leave.

Aziraphale tries to stop him, again appealing to him to return to Heaven so they can “be together, angels, doing good. And I need you. I don’t think you understand what I’m offering you.” But as Crowley sees it, he understands “a whole lot better than you do.” Then, in a callback to the Season 1 finale, which ended with a nightingale actually singing in Berkeley Square as the angel and demon dined at the Ritz together, Crowley notes he doesn’t hear the bird.

“You idiot, we could have been us,” Crowley exclaims … before walking over, grabbing Aziraphale, and kissing him!

“I forgive you,” Aziraphale says after, but with a “don’t bother,” Crowley leaves the angel behind (and therefore doesn’t see him touch his fingers to his lips). It’s so heartbreaking for the both of them.

The finale ends with Crowley, after watching Aziraphale return to Heaven with the Metatron, driving off in his Bentley. And side-by-side with that is Aziraphale, in the elevator heading up, having just been told by the Metatron that he’s the right angel to set the next step in the grand plan they’re calling the Second Coming. Uh-oh?!

And so, with that, we’re left on a significantly less hopeful note than Season 1. Now, Crowley and Aziraphale are apart, rather than on their side, especially after feeling like a team more often than not in the first two seasons. Humanity probably is in trouble, but it’s hard to care much about that, given that gut-wrenching ending for our favorite angel-demon pair. To say we need Season 3 ASAP (we can’t wait another four years!) is an understatement.

Good Omens, Season 2, Streaming Now, Prime Video