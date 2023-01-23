‘Ghosts’ Welcomes Tara Reid & Trevor’s Parents to Woodstone in First Look (PHOTOS)

'Ghosts' Season 2 photos for 'Trevor's Body' featuring Tara Reid
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts is gearing up for a special episode this February as Tara Reid steps in to play herself for the installment titled “Trevor’s Body.”

In newly-unveiled images for the upcoming entry airing Thursday, February 9, Reid pops up alongside everyone’s favorite Woodstone B&B proprietors and resident spirits. The episode will see Trevor (Asher Grodman) receive disturbing news about his parents when they come to visit Woodstone to collect his newly-discovered remains.

Stepping in to fill the pivotal roles are Laraine Newman as Trevor’s mom Esther, and Chip Zein as Trevor’s dad Lenny. Meanwhile, it’s unclear how Trevor’s celebrity crush from when he was alive became involved in the situation, but it’s surely stirring up some excitement at the estate. On a less light note, the episode will also see Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel’s (John Hartman) relationship hit a roadblock.

Below, scroll down to see how the visit from Trevor’s parents and Tara are impacting Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Albert (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Isaac, and Pete (Richie Moriarty) along with Trevor himself. And let us know what you hope to see from the episode ahead of its February 9 airdate.

Ghosts, Season 2, “Trevor’s Body,” Thursday, February 9, 8:31/7:31c, CBS

Tara Reid, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Tara Reid arrives at Woodstone where she’s welcomed by Jay, Sam, and what appears to be a timid Trevor.

Tara Reid and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Tara Reid is all smiles standing next to Jay.

Asher Grodman and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Trevor stands by a supportive Samantha.

Chip Zein, Asher Grodman, and Laraine Newman in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

A pants-less Trevor poses with his parents Lenny and Esther.

Chip Zein, Laraine Newman, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Either this shot was captured between scenes or Lenny can see Trevor with his own eyes as the pair appear to connect.

Devan Chandler Long, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Roman Zaragoza, and Betsy Sodaro in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Thorfinn listens in along with Isaac, Alberta, Pete, and Sasappis, as it appears cholera ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) speaks to the spirits.

Asher Grodman and Rebecca Wisocky behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Stars Asher Grodman and Rebecca Wisocky go over lines between scenes as Trevor and Hetty.

Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Something has grabbed Hetty, Pete, Sasappis, Flower, and Alberta’s attention.

Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Viking Thorfinn stands tall among the latest excitement at Woodstone.

Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 2
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Devan Chandler Long prepares for his next scene as Thorfinn in this behind-the-scenes image.

