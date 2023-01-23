‘Ghosts’ Welcomes Tara Reid & Trevor’s Parents to Woodstone in First Look (PHOTOS)

Ghosts is gearing up for a special episode this February as Tara Reid steps in to play herself for the installment titled “Trevor’s Body.”

In newly-unveiled images for the upcoming entry airing Thursday, February 9, Reid pops up alongside everyone’s favorite Woodstone B&B proprietors and resident spirits. The episode will see Trevor (Asher Grodman) receive disturbing news about his parents when they come to visit Woodstone to collect his newly-discovered remains.

Stepping in to fill the pivotal roles are Laraine Newman as Trevor’s mom Esther, and Chip Zein as Trevor’s dad Lenny. Meanwhile, it’s unclear how Trevor’s celebrity crush from when he was alive became involved in the situation, but it’s surely stirring up some excitement at the estate. On a less light note, the episode will also see Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel’s (John Hartman) relationship hit a roadblock.

Below, scroll down to see how the visit from Trevor’s parents and Tara are impacting Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Albert (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Isaac, and Pete (Richie Moriarty) along with Trevor himself. And let us know what you hope to see from the episode ahead of its February 9 airdate.

Ghosts, Season 2, “Trevor’s Body,” Thursday, February 9, 8:31/7:31c, CBS