‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3.

The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.

Ghosts‘ viewership is over 11.5 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms with live +35-day multiplatform viewing and ranks as the number one comedy series on Paramount+.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

The stellar ensemble cast of Ghosts includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. The show is executive produced by Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson.

Produced for television by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, Ghosts is based on the BBC Studios distributed series Ghosts, created by Baynton, Howick, and Rickard. And while there’s plenty of Ghosts to be excited for in the future, fans can continue to catch new Season 2 episodes each Thursday on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 2, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS and Paramount+